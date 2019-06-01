A dispute over a nearly $10 million cancer center prompted a judge to find the Medical University of South Carolina misrepresented a business deal on an application with health regulators.

On May 14, the state Administrative Law Court reversed a decision by the S.C. Department Health and Environmental Control allowing MUSC to establish an extension of its Hollings Cancer Center at an undisclosed location in Berkeley County.

The new radiation treatment center would be called the MUSC Cancer Care Network.

MUSC partnered with Delaware-based Alliance Oncology to set up and finance the clinic, which would feature a multimillion-dollar piece of equipment called a "linear accelerator."

But after a competitor filed a legal challenge, a judge determined the joint venture was a for-profit entity, which MUSC, as a state agency, is forbidden from participating in under the state constitution.

"The intent to better serve the citizens of South Carolina is admirable," Judge H.W. Funderburk Jr. wrote in his decision. "The business plan by which to accomplish that objective is not."

In a strongly worded rebuke of the plan, Funderburk also called out MUSC for a lack of transparency "that should be fundamental to a public, nonprofit state agency."

An MUSC spokeswoman declined to comment because the dispute is still moving through the court system.

Health care companies in South Carolina that want to invest in expensive equipment and facilities are required to undergo an approval process through DHEC. The idea behind the "certificate of need" program is to limit any unnecessary overlap in medical services.

MUSC applied for permission to open its new clinic in 2017 under a plan to establish a statewide franchise of radiation therapy centers, which Funderburk criticized because that detail was not made clear on the application. The Berkeley County expansion would bring the number of linear accelerators at MUSC to six, according to DHEC documents.

The devices are well-known to cancer patients who require radiation treatments. A linear accelerator can deliver high-energy X-rays in a beam tailored exactly to the size and shape of a tumor. The precision-focused robotic arm delivers the radiation at different angles, without hurting other tissue.

North Charleston-based Trident Health has three of the sophisticated machines. In 2017, it challenged rival MUSC's application for the cancer center but was overruled by DHEC. So Trident, which is owned by health care giant HCA Corp., took its appeal to the Administrative Law Court last year, resulting in a five-day hearing in January of this year.

Court documents show that Alliance would have controlled a 51% ownership stake in the jointly owned cancer clinic, though MUSC listed itself as the operator on the application.

MUSC lawyers explained during the hearing the planned partnership made sense because the oncology company operates across the world and can negotiate better prices on equipment.

Funderburk said MUSC sought to sidestep the state's joint-venture restrictions through a nonprofit group called "MUSC Strategic Ventures" that it set up in 2015 to enable it to form partnerships with private companies. By doing so in this instance, it had attempted to "circumvent the restrictions placed on it as a governmental entity," the judge wrote.