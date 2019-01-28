The Medical University of South Carolina wants to spend $137 million on four rural hospitals, according to official documents posted online.
MUSC must ask permission from the State Fiscal Accountability Authority to proceed. The documents posted online offer the first look at the price MUSC is willing to pay for the hospitals as the system works to finalize a deal.
MUSC representatives did not release the price when they announced their decision last year. If the transaction proceeds, it will mark the first time in the institution's history that MUSC buys other hospitals.
Dr. Patrick Cawley, CEO of MUSC Health, said the amount represents the most MUSC would set aside for the purchase.
"It is not a final sale amount, more of an 'up to' amount," he said in a statement. "We remain on track in our discussions and negotiations and anticipate closing on this sale at the end of February."
The hospitals about to be wrapped into the MUSC network include facilities in Lancaster, Chester, Mullins and Florence. The acquisition will add more than 2,000 employees to MUSC, which already employs close to 14,000 people today.
The State Fiscal Accountability Authority is the state agency tasked with approving the issuance of bonds. That approval must be granted before MUSC can close the deal with the hospitals' current owner, Community Health Systems. The authority will discuss the deal at a meeting Tuesday morning.
MUSC would acquire all of Community Health Systems' assets, which could include doctor's offices and other facilities.
Community Health Systems is a publicly traded conglomerate based in Tennessee that owns, operates or leases more than 100 hospitals. Once the sale with MUSC finalizes, they will exit South Carolina entirely. The company also recently sold the two Mary Black Health System hospitals in the Upstate for $70 million to Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.
The sale of the six South Carolina hospitals is part of a strategy on the for-profit company's part to improve their margins.
MUSC plans to finance the purchase with a loan from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to a letter they sent to the State Fiscal Accountability Authority. This is the fourth time MUSC has funded projects this way, according to documents. They used the same tactic to finance the construction of the $385 million MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital, which is scheduled to open later this year.
MUSC also plans to spend $325 million on a new hospital in Berkeley County.
The out-of-town hospitals and the hospitals under construction will grow MUSC's bed count to above 1,800 — more than double the hospital system's current capacity.