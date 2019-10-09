Close to completing two major projects planned for this year, the Medical University of South Carolina is taking on another.

MUSC announced Wednesday it plans to build a freestanding emergency department on Johns Island. The $15.3 million facility will have exam and trauma rooms and a helipad. The new campus would also include a medical office building holding primary and specialty care offices.

Kiawah Partners, a real estate group recently acquired by South Street Partners, will donate the land. The parcel is on Seabrook Island Road, technically a Johns Island address but less than a mile away from the gate that allows access to the upscale, private community.

Dr. Patrick Cawley, CEO of MUSC Health, said in a statement Johns Island lacks the kind of medical care the facility could provide.

"The Sea Islands communities continue to experience rapid residential growth," Cawley said. "As a result, their residents need improved access to health care."

Tourists visiting Charleston also need health care options, Cawley said.

Charleston City Councilman Marvin Wagner said there are no emergency services at all on Johns Island. It will be positive for residents not to have to cross a bridge to access the new emergency department, he said.

"That’s a whole lot better than trying to get off that island to get to town," Wagner said.

MUSC this week submitted an application for permission to build the facility to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. That permission is required in order for the project to proceed.

The address on Seabrook Island Road where MUSC is planning the new facility is in a high-risk flood zone, according to preliminary maps from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Hospital systems in Charleston and elsewhere have been building more health care facilities closer to where their customers live.

Urgent care clinics and freestanding emergency departments also steer patients away from coming to overcrowded hospital emergency rooms for immediate, but not life threatening, problems.

MUSC this month is putting the finishing touches on the Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital downtown. By the end of the year, a brand-new clinic at the Citadel Mall will also open where a J.C. Penney used to be.

Johns Island does not have a hospital right now. For the most part, residents of the Sea Island need to cross the Stono River to access any kind of emergency medical care. The island even lacks a walk-in clinic at any local pharmacy.

Still, MUSC's planned emergency department will be 10 miles away from Maybank Highway.

The project has been in the works with the real estate group for some time.

“For more than four years, we have worked hand in hand with MUSC to develop a concept for a world-class medical facility, and it is extremely gratifying to see it move closer to becoming a reality," Chris Randolph, a partner at the group, said in a statement.