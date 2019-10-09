Close to completing two major projects planned for this year, the Medical University of South Carolina is taking on another.
MUSC announced Wednesday it plans to build a freestanding emergency department on Johns Island. The $15.3 million facility will have exam and trauma rooms and a helipad. The new campus would also include a medical office building holding primary and specialty care offices.
Kiawah Partners, a real estate group recently acquired by South Street Partners, will donate the land, which is on Seabrook Island Road.
Dr. Patrick Cawley, CEO of MUSC Health, said in a statement Johns Island lacks the kind of medical care the facility could provide.
"The Sea Islands communities continue to experience rapid residential growth," Cawley said. "As a result, their residents need improved access to health care."
Tourists visiting Charleston also need health care options, Cawley said.
Hospital systems in Charleston and elsewhere have been on a campaign to build more health care facilities that give their customers options closer to where they live.
Urgent care clinics and freestanding emergency departments also steer patients away from coming to overcrowded hospital emergency rooms for immediate, but not life threatening, problems.
Johns Island does not have a hospital right now. For the most part, residents of the Sea Island need to cross the Stono River to access any kind of emergency medical care. The island even lacks a walk-in clinic at any local pharmacy.
The project has been in the works with the real estate group for some time.
“For more than four years, we have worked hand in hand with MUSC to develop a concept for a world-class medical facility, and it is extremely gratifying to see it move closer to becoming a reality," Chris Randolph, a partner at the group, said in a statement.