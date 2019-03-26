The Medical University of South Carolina's hospital authority needs to close a $5 million gap to meet its budget over the next few months, triggering a fresh round of cost-cutting measures.
Dr. Pat Cawley, CEO of MUSC Health, told senior department managers in a recent email obtained by The Post and Courier that a spending "adjustment" is necessary to ensure the hospital system hits its mark over the next few months.
Cawley said in a separate announcement that was more widely circulated on March 13 that revenue was slowing while expenses were growing, a longstanding problem at many hospitals.
"It is MUSC Health’s intention to be one of the leaders," Cawley said in that statement. "This budget challenge is simply one issue along this path to transformation that we will endure."
He also said MUSC is in a better position than it was at the same time last year.
In his email, Cawley directed department heads to eliminate travel expenses, reduce their supplies budgets by 10 percent and stop approving overtime pay for nonclinical staff, among other cost-cutting measures.
Plans do not call for eliminating jobs, but Cawley said hiring will be frozen or delayed for certain openings, including unspecified "clinical leadership positions."
All of the money-saving measures took effect immediately, he said.
"We need all leaders and the entire MUSC Health care team’s help in making this correction," Cawley wrote.
MUSC's fiscal year ends June 30. The hospital authority's budget for the 12-month period is about $1.4 billion.
The system rolled out a similar cost-cutting plan last year after Hurricane Florence caused an unexpected spike in expenses. It was able to close that gap by November, about two months later.
The problem MUSC has on its hands now was caused in part by an unexpected drop-off in surgical procedures.
MUSC recently purchased four mostly rural South Carolina hospitals outside of Charleston for $176 million, but Cawley said in a statement to The Post and Courier that those acquisitions had no bearing on the latest financial crunch.
"This budget adjustment does not have any connection to our purchase of four community hospitals earlier this month, nor will any budget adjustments affect the transition of these facilities into the MUSC Health system," Cawley said.
On the long term, hospital executives have several projects planned they hope will help generate more revenue, including several new outpatient surgery centers that will open under the MUSC banner.
MUSC is publicly supported, but it operates almost independently of the state government, at least financially. The annual allocations from the General Assembly represent about 3 percent of the total budget, according to the hospital system.