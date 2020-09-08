MUSC says it needs $30M more from SC to fund tests and vaccine work

The state's academic medical center says money it received in the spring is not going to be enough to last it through the end of the year as it tests South Carolinians for COVID-19.

The Medical University of South Carolina received $25 million in federal relief funds from the Legislature to conduct coronavirus testing statewide in May. The state-supported health system had spent about $18 million of those funds by the end of last week.

So Dr. Pat Cawley, CEO of MUSC Health, asked the Senate Finance and Ways and Means committees for more. Cawley spoke before the panel on Thursday.

"At the current rate of testing, we're looking at being able to continue testing for another four, maybe six weeks," Cawley said.

Then, the money will run out.

The additional $30 million would go toward testing and vaccine deployment, once an approved treatment becomes available. MUSC is conducting 17 percent of all testing in the state, second only to the Department of Health and Environmental Control's lab.

MUSC is one of two sites in South Carolina for AstraZeneca's vaccine clinical trial.

Once a vaccine is in hand, MUSC believes it will cost $9.9 million to pay for supplies, labor, protective equipment and other expenses needed to inoculate as many as 25,000 South Carolinians who are at high-risk for contracting COVID-19.

Another $20.2 million is immediately needed for testing. The greatest expenses are the operating costs to run the sites. Cawley requested $10.5 million for staffing, supplies and protective gear, and another $6 million for lab equipment.

The additional $20.2 million is needed to fund MUSC's testing efforts, which have also targeted minority and other at-risk communities, through the end of this year.

When the COVID-19 pandemic came to South Carolina in March, the disease ravaged the health care industry's finances. Hospitals, for example, were forced to suspend money-making elective procedures and while having to spend more to treat the virus.

Cawley told lawmakers in Columbia that MUSC's testing operation sometimes becomes so crowded "with hundreds of people, we actually do not take the time to try to obtain insurance information."

"We simply do the test and move forward," he said.