When leadership at the Medical University of South Carolina took the unusual step of purchasing four hospitals far away from Charleston, they knew the private seller had concerns the facilities were dragging down its bottom line.

MUSC made a well-researched bet that it could improve the hospitals' finances.

Four months after the Charleston-based health system finalized the $137 million deal, it's beginning to show some success.

Together, the four hospitals — one each in Mullins, Florence, Lancaster and Chester — achieved their budgets, actually bringing in $4.2 million extra.

"They are performing better than expected," Lisa Goodlett, MUSC's chief financial officer, said.

Two of the four hospitals beat their new parent's expectations. One, the Chester Medical Center, is performing worse than was hoped, with a $1.1 million loss so far.

Dr. Patrick Cawley, CEO of MUSC Health, said it may be too early to gauge how well MUSC has been able to lift the new hospitals' performance.

"The fact that we’re four months in, and they’re doing fine, makes me feel pretty good," Cawley said.

It is a turnaround for some of the hospitals.

Two in particular have struggled in the last several years, according to documents included in an application for a loan with the federal government.

Springs Memorial Hospital and Florence Medical Center, both in more populated areas, each reported strong margins at the end of 2018, financial statements show.

But Marion Medical Center lost money in the last two years, and Chester Medical Center lost money in the last three.

The two hospitals each reside in counties with relatively unhealthy populations. Marion County places 43rd in South Carolina's County Health Rankings, a scoring system distributed by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Thirteen percent of people living in the county lack health insurance, higher than national and state figures. Taking patients without health insurance can be costly for hospital companies.

Chester County, meanwhile, is the 34th healthiest among the state's 46 counties. Twelve percent of its population doesn't have health insurance. Unnecessary hospital visits happen far more frequently than average in both of the rural counties, both near the North Carolina border.

All four hospitals' sales from patient services were down in 2018 compared to four years before.

Cawley said the hospital system always expected the two rural hospitals not to perform as well. He said there is one management team for both the Lancaster and Chester facilities, and another management team for the Florence and Mullins hospitals.

Next week, MUSC will bring the four hospitals onto one electronic health system. Cawley said up to this point, they have been operating on eight separate systems. That improvement should give the health system a better view into the four hospitals' performance.

Picking up the two struggling hospitals along with the more urban, better-performing ones is part of MUSC's moral imperative as the state-owned hospital system, Cawley said. If MUSC has a formula that works, it should spread the wealth across the state, he said.

"We think that there is an obligation for MUSC to bring that model to rural health care," he said.

The University of North Carolina's Rural Health Research Program counts four rural South Carolina hospitals having closed since 2012. Across the country, 113 have closed since 2010.

Seller Community Health Systems exited South Carolina with the sale. The Franklin, Tenn.-based company also struck a deal last year to offload the two Mary Black Health System hospitals in Spartanburg and Gaffney.

Once a major, private company decides to sell one of its rural hospitals, it can be hard for that facility to recover. The Marlboro Park Hospital in Bennettsville, for example, closed about a year after it was sold by Community Health Systems in 2014.

MUSC now employs about 16,400 people. The purchase doubled the organization's bed count, not counting the Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital scheduled to begin taking patients in October.