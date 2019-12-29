In one year, the Medical University of South Carolina board of trustees spent about 72 percent of its meeting time behind closed doors, conducting public business outside the public eye.

Called executive sessions, the closed-door meetings are allowed by state law under limited circumstances. They are utilized by many public bodies to discussion contract negotiations, pending lawsuits, personnel matters and other sensitive matters.

But a Post and Courier review of other councils' and boards' use of these sessions shows MUSC's governing board spends more time meeting in secret than usual.

The 16 members of the public, nonprofit hospital's board must vote to go into a closed session. Then, staff and spectators are asked to leave the ornate room in Colcock Hall on MUSC's campus where the majority of meetings are held.

The newspaper tallied the hours spent in both open and closed session across more than a dozen meetings. The board met in secret for roughly 48 hours. Its open meetings totaled 19 hours for the year.

For instance, on Aug. 7, a subcommittee of the board met for four hours and 15 minutes to discuss three contracts, all behind closed doors. On April 4, The Post and Courier recorded a closed session that lasted a little more than four hours; the stated reasons were confidential discussions of personnel matters, contracts and consulting services.

Among the major decisions MUSC's board has made this year, the trustees:

Approved $137 million to purchase four out-of-town hospitals.

Agreed to build a new, $50 million hospital in the Pee Dee to replace two struggling ones.

Decided to keep tuition for students steady.

Oversaw a roughly $3 billion budget across MUSC entities.

Charles Schulze, a Greenwood accountant and the board's chairman, said in a statement the closed sessions are used to "protect our organization's interests."

"MUSC and its trustees respect the need for transparency and accountability," he wrote. "The law does not set time limits on how long an executive session may last, nor is there any prescribed ratio of public to closed meeting time outlined by the statute for public meetings."

Schulze, who has served on the board since 2002, declined to be interviewed for this article. In a written statement supplied to the newspaper, Schulze said he expects the board's use of the secret meetings to continue.

"When examining the complex health issues that face our state, this board must be prepared to spend as much time and thought as necessary to conduct appropriate and confidential due diligence before deciding on any given matter," he said.

Jay Bender, an attorney for the S.C. Press Association and The Post and Courier, said the length of time the board spends in closed session isn't necessarily inappropriate. But the public has no way to know if trustees have brought up anything that should be discussed in a public session.

The longer the board spends in closed session, Bender said, the greater the likelihood its members are straying away from legitimate purposes.

"MUSC is a publicly funded medical school," Bender said. "It's training people who are going to be holding the life and health of South Carolinians in their hands. It's important that the public know what's going on."

Henry Stoever, president of the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges, which advocates for improving governing boards, said the public must have confidence in trustees. Citizens have to extend that trust to closed sessions, where they will have no view of what's happening, he said.

That’s partly where the "trust" in "board of trustees" comes from, Stoever said.

Charleston City Council has seen hearty debate about using closed sessions. At a meeting in September, Councilman Gary White pushed back on a proposal to close the chamber's doors so council could hear legal advice on a lawsuit.

"I would just say that it’s our role and responsibility to be as open and transparent as possible," White said at the meeting, according to its minutes. "We have got to stop going into executive session for every single thing. Our role is to be transparent with the taxpayers."

Yet City Council spent only 4 percent of its time this year in closed session, according to a Post and Courier review of meeting records.

Local city councils have run into trouble for their use of executive sessions before. In 2015, the S.C. Supreme Court ruled the city of North Augusta was not being specific enough in the reasons it gave for convening in secret. By law, public boards must give a specific purpose for closing its doors. This year, MUSC's reasons ranged from the specific to simply "contractual arrangements," "proposed affiliations" or "the purchase of real property."

At Clemson University, the board holds only four meetings a year, typically much shorter than MUSC's. All-told, that board spent 10 percent of its time in closed session.

But MUSC's board is not the only one to hold many lengthy secret meetings.

The University of South Carolina, the state's largest college, held closed sessions stretching up to two hours in recent years. USC will hold committee meetings hours before the full board convenes — meaning trustees could go behind closed doors multiple times during days when trustees gather.

The board for Santee Cooper, South Carolina's state-run utility, also holds lengthy meetings behind closed doors. That includes extended executive sessions to discuss a long list of lawsuits currently facing the 85-year-old public utility.

And at the University of North Carolina, a state university that also operates a health system, the Board of Governors spent 56 percent of its time in closed sessions between January and September of this year.

Bill Rogers, the executive director of the S.C. Press Association, said he has never heard of a public agency spending as much time as MUSC has in executive session.

“That flies in the face of accountability,” he said.

It is not against the law to spend a lot of time in closed sessions, Rogers said, though he said transparency about the reasons given for those meetings is vital. Board members are responsible for holding themselves accountable, he explained.

“I think one of the board members should stand up and say this is not right,” he said.

In 2020, seven of the board members are up for re-election by the General Assembly in Columbia.

Andrew Brown and Andy Shain contributed to this report.