MUSC promotes medical school dean to take on dual cancer center role

After a director left for a new job earlier this year, the Medical University of South Carolina is handing the reins of its cancer center to the physician already in charge of its medical school.

Dr. Raymond DuBois, dean of the College of Medicine at MUSC, will take on a second role as director of the Hollings Cancer Center, the health system announced late last week. DuBois will assume the position in mid-August. He has been dean of MUSC's medical school since 2016.

Gustavo Leone left the role of director earlier this year to become director of the Medical College of Wisconsin's Cancer Center.

The Charleston cancer center named for late U.S. Sen. Fritz Hollings is South Carolina's only center designated by the National Cancer Institute, an arm of the National Institutes of Health. That designation was given a five-year renewal in mid-2019 with its highest score yet, according to MUSC's annual report.

Hollings employs about 120 physicians and cancer researchers. The center is also a home for clinical trials.

Since January, Denis Guttridge has served as interim director. He will return to his previous roles directing the hospital's children's research institute in the College of Medicine and as a research director within Hollings.

The job will not be DuBois' first time in a leadership position at a cancer center. The University of Texas School of Medicine graduate was once an executive vice president of the renowned University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Previous to that role, DuBois was director of the cancer center at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“Dean DuBois is a nationally recognized oncology leader with an outstanding reputation in cancer research both across the country and internationally,” Dr. David Cole, MUSC Health's president, said in a statement. "He understands the operation of a cancer center and knows what it takes to be successful. With dual training as an M.D. and Ph.D. researcher, he commands the insight and experience required to fully support both the clinical and academic missions of the Hollings Cancer Center."

DuBois was also elected to the National Academy of Medicine in late 2019; just 75 physicians across the country are appointed each year. He oversees a medical school of nearly 800 doctors in training.