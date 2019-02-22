The Medical University of South Carolina is planning even more expansion into rural areas with the construction of a $50 million hospital, they announced Friday. It signals even more rapid growth for South Carolina's state-backed hospital system.
A letter of intent is in place for MUSC to build a small, 25-bed critical access hospital somewhere between Kingstree and Lake City. Meanwhile, Lake City Community Hospital and Williamsburg Regional Hospital will both close, according to the release. The two hospitals are about 20 miles apart and together have 73 beds.
The news comes mere days before a deal is expected to close between MUSC and Tennessee-based Community Health Systems to hand over four other community hospitals across the state. The expected price of that deal is $137 million, and the sale is expected to be final on Thursday.
The lifespan of the state's rural hospitals has been a mounting concern for South Carolina. Ninety-seven rural hospitals across the country have closed since 2010, according to the Rural Health Research Program at the University of North Carolina. The story has been no different for the Palmetto State. Southern Palmetto Hospital in Barnwell, Marlboro Park Hospital in Bennettsville and Fairfield Memorial Hospital in Winnsboro have all shuttered in recent years.
"Maintaining and expanding access to health care in rural areas across our state is a challenge that my administration is committed to addressing head on," Gov. Henry McMaster said in a press release Friday. "We can all be encouraged by what today's news means for the future of health care in Williamsburg and Florence counties, and grateful for what MUSC's commitment to seeing a healthier South Carolina means for our future."
Both of the closing hospitals have struggled. Williamsburg County has needed a new hospital since major flooding in 2015 permanently damaged theirs, according to the press release. A temporary facility has been operating there since spring of 2016. But it wasn't a long-term solution.
As health leaders try to solve their rural hospital closure problem, one solution has been to put smaller facilities in their place. In Fairfield County, for instance, a freestanding emergency department was planned to take the hospital's place. According to the press release, MUSC's critical access hospital will get special rates from the federal Medicare program, which pays for many hospital services. It will offer emergency care.
Friday's announcement is yet another in a streak of expansion projects totaling more than $1 billion MUSC has taken on for the coming years. The Medical University Hospital Authority reported $491.1 million in bonded debt to the SC Office of the State Treasurer in mid-2018. Despite their rapid growth, hospital executives said last week they have spent only about half of their debt capacity, The Post and Courier reported.
“MUSC is charged with preserving and optimizing the health of the people of our state through education, research and patient care,” said MUSC President Dr. David Cole, in a statement. “To fulfill our mission, we must be ready to serve patients across the expanse of the Palmetto State, not just in urban areas.”
This story will be updated.