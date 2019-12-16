The Medical University of South Carolina is considering building a power plant it thinks could save money and reduce the threat from hurricanes, but, for now, nothing is certain.

The generator, which would be powered by natural gas turbines, would sit on the downtown campus. Project leaders clued in MUSC trustees about the proposal during a board meeting last week.

The plant would not produce enough energy to power the entire MUSC campus, which is home to five hospital buildings, primary care practices, numerous research offices and colleges. But it would make MUSC more energy efficient and offer a vital back-up plan in the event of a major storm or other natural disaster, officials said.

Aside from producing electricity, the plant would also generate steam, said Greg Weigle, chief facilities officer for MUSC. The health system could then, in theory, switch off some existing boilers.

The board approved a contract with energy company Ameresco to investigate the idea about a year ago. The estimated cost is around $40 million, though a financing plan has not yet been set. The hope is that the plant would pay for itself through the energy usage it would eliminate.

"There's a generation of revenue that could come from this," said William Bingham, an MUSC board member and an engineer.

MUSC is a big energy user. One study found that compared to similar academic medical centers, the health system uses about 10 percent more power annually.

Eddy Moore, energy and climate program director for the Coastal Conservation League, said all hospitals require a lot of power. "Cogeneration" plants like the one proposed at MUSC work by using the heat coming off the generator as it produces electricity to fulfill some of the facility's heating needs, he said.

"You're getting two uses out of the same fuel," Moore said.

The proposed plant would also reduce MUSC's overall carbon footprint and could cut its electric costs, though it would still produce some emissions. And its proximity to campus would reduce the amount of power lost while coursing though transmission lines.

The project will likely come before the board for a vote in the first half of next year. MUSC already owns the proposed site, which is between Bee and Doughty streets.

Weigle said the most important reason to go forward with the project is improving MUSC's preparedness for hurricanes.

Major fall storms have hit Charleston every year since 2015. MUSC has never lost its connection to the grid, but has had to use its backup generators in some instances.

Weigle said a powerful storm on the scale of Hurricane Hugo in 1989 would likely topple transmission lines and cut off power to MUSC.

"We would be out for days, if not longer," Weigle said.

MUSC shelters in place during hurricanes, meaning the hospital remains in operation and continues to care for patients. Staff stay inside the facility. The new turbines would be at least 15 feet off the ground, likely on the building's second level.

A new power plant isn't the only possibility MUSC has pursued to better prepare for hurricane season. Its leadership lobbied in support of a drainage project that would pull water away from the medical district. Gov. Henry McMaster included $10 million in his executive budget for the city of Charleston to make the fix.