MUSC makes a deal to jointly own a rehab hospital in North Charleston

In a deal the Medical University of South Carolina struck with a private company, the Charleston health system will jointly own a rehabilitation hospital, the first time it has been able to offer the specialized service in the area.

The Encompass Health Corporation-owned rehabilitation hospital in North Charleston, abutting the Trident Medical Center campus, has been open since 1993. With the deal in place, the hospital will soon bear the MUSC name.

MUSC says the partnership with Encompass Health gives it an inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Charleston for the first time. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed in a press release.

Rival Roper St. Francis has a 66-bed rehabilitation hospital within its Calhoun Street hospital downtown. These facilities offer a place for patients to get the therapy they need as they recover from various injuries and illnesses. That could be a brain injury, an amputation or a stroke, for example.

“The residents of our state are affected by a high incidence of serious illnesses that often require intensive rehabilitation services,” Dr. Pat Cawley, CEO of MUSC Health said in a statement. “Being able to reach more South Carolinians with specialized rehabilitation services after an adverse health event will help us deliver a better quality of life for the residents of our statewide community.”

Rehabilitation hospitals in Florence and Lancaster were wrapped into the 2019 sale of four hospitals to MUSC.

The deal will not be new territory for Encompass Health, a publicly traded company headquartered in Alabama.

Mark Tarr, CEO of Encompass Health, told investors earlier this year 47 of the 134 hospitals it operates are through "joint venture relationships."

"This is not a new strategy for us. We've been doing this for over 30 years," he said.

Those relationships include one each with AnMed Health, a nonprofit hospital system in the South Carolina upstate, and Tidelands Health, another nonprofit in the Grand Strand.

It is also not the first time MUSC has dabbled in joint ventures. The publicly supported hospital system announced an affiliation with the retail clinic chain Doctors Care about a year ago. In a similar vein, those clinics now sport the MUSC Health label.