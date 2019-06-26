The Medical University of South Carolina is suing the federal government over money it believes it should be getting to run its pharmacy school.
In a lawsuit filed last week, lawyers for MUSC argued the government unfairly decided the residency program at the College of Pharmacy shouldn't qualify for funds.
Medicare is the federal program that mainly insures people who are 65 or older. But the program, which is run by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, also pays hospitals to run education programs. In this case, Medicare was making payments meant to help offset the cost of training the pharmacy school's students.
In order to meet the government's standards and qualify for funds, the organization has to show it has direct control over the program.
The complicated dispute between MUSC and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services goes back to a decision the South Carolina legislature made in 2000. That decision created the Medical University Hospital Authority, which has been operating the day-to-day of the pharmacy college ever since.
But for the 2007 and 2008 fiscal years, the federal agency unexpectedly reversed course, according to the lawsuit. A review board decided in February found the hospital authority couldn't qualify for the money because it didn't have direct control over the residency program. Instead, the board found, the hospital authority had been paying MUSC, its parent, to operate the pharmacy school.
A couple of months later, the federal agency declined to take up the issue again, according to court documents.
So MUSC has resorted to filing a lawsuit in federal court to recover the money.
An MUSC spokeswoman declined to comment on the case, because it is pending litigation, and could not answer questions about the implications of the lawsuit for its pharmacy school. MUSC has employed Charleston firm Barnwell Whaley Patterson & Helms to represent it in the case.
Lawyers argued in their complaint the Medicare board's decision "is inconsistent with reasoned decision-making" because it failed to weigh "copious evidence" that the hospital authority did operate the residency program in question.
It is an unusual step for the health system; the last time they sued in federal court was 2011. A review of court records suggests it is the first time MUSC has ever sued the federal government.
The lawsuit makes no mention of how much money is at stake for MUSC. But the costs could include the salaries of teachers and stipends paid to students, according to the lawsuit. Though Medicare does pay hospitals like MUSC to care for patients covered under the program, those reimbursements were not at issue in the recent lawsuit.
A little more than 300 students are enrolled in MUSC's pharmacy school, according to its annual financial reports. Four pharmacy schools operate in the state.