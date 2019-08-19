A man escorted out of the Medical University of South Carolina's emergency department early Saturday morning allegedly called back and threatened to attack hospital employees.

A woman working in the emergency department on Ashley Avenue told campus police a man who sounded intoxicated and had a "rough sounding voice" called around midnight. She had a hard time making out what he was saying, but could understand him stating he had a gun. He called back at about 4 a.m. and told the employee, "I'm going to shoot your security officers, especially the black ones."

Police called the number back and arrested the 49-year-old man. He was charged with unlawful use of the telephone and released from jail Sunday. The misdemeanor offense can carry a fine up to $500 and 30 days in jail.

The man had been escorted out of the emergency department earlier Saturday morning by security officers, according to an incident report by the MUSC Department of Public Safety.

All entrances and exits were secured after the threat. MUSC returned to a typical level of security after the man was arrested Saturday.

The security measures were taken out of an "overabundance of caution," hospital representatives said Sunday. Its operations were not disrupted by the incident.

The man, who is listed in the county courts system as "homeless," was released from jail Sunday afternoon on $2,500 bail, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.

This story will be updated.