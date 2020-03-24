MUSC hires a new CEO to run its Charleston operation

A sign of its quickly growing reach across the state, the Medical University of South Carolina created a new position for a chief executive to manage its Charleston presence. On Monday, the publicly supported hospital announced its new hire.

Dr. David Zaas, a medical doctor moving from the Duke Health system, will be CEO of MUSC Health's Charleston division. The role places him in charge of the 728-bed flagship medical center and the brand-new MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital and Pearl Tourville Women's Pavilion. Dr. Pat Cawley will remain chief executive officer of the entire MUSC Health enterprise. Zaas will report directly to Cawley.

Zaas' first day will be in July, according to a press release from MUSC.

The addition of a chief executive in Charleston comes a little more than a year after MUSC's Board of Trustees agreed to purchase four hospitals across the state — one each in Florence, Chester, Lancaster and Mullins — from Community Health Systems for $137 million.

The move roughly doubled MUSC's size based on the number of patient beds it manages.

In Zaas' most recent post, he led the Duke Raleigh Hospital as its president since 2014. He attended undergraduate at Yale University, went to medical school at Northwestern University and completed his fellowship at Duke University. He is a specialist in pulmonary and critical care.

“Dr. Zaas has a deep appreciation for academic medicine and its critical role in research and innovation,” Cawley said in a press release. “He is a profound advocate for patient and family centeredness and has a demonstrated track record of leading clinical growth, financial success and top performance in quality and safety."

Cawley, who also completed his residency at Duke University, has held the top job at MUSC since 2013.

Zaas' appointment is the second major leadership announcement from MUSC in recent weeks. The hospital system hired Mark McMath as its enterprise chief information officer on March 11. McMath, formerly chief information officer for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare in Memphis, will "oversee a team of technology specialists," according to MUSC.