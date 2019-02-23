The CEO of perhaps the largest medical device company in the world was in Charleston on Thursday morning, and he wanted to talk about the value of health care.
Omar Ishrak, CEO of Ireland-based Medtronic, was in town to discuss a new 5-year partnership with the Medical University of South Carolina. About 100 people filled an MUSC auditorium to hear how Ishrak and leaders at Medtronic and the hospital system plan to collaborate to make health care better and cheaper for patients.
It is the second time MUSC has announced they will be teaming with a baron of the medical device business. A deal was struck to collaborate with German company Siemens in August.
Though it is yet to be seen what exactly the partnerships will yield, hospital leaders are promising they will work together to offer higher quality health care at a lower cost. Siemens, Medtronic and MUSC each keep a lot of data that, if leveraged correctly, leaders think could be shared to improve results and create new guidelines.
With both Siemens and Medtronic, executives said no money has changed hands, though it may sometime in the future.
"We developed both of these partnerships because we think they're both about developing value-based care," MUSC Health CEO Dr. Pat Cawley said. "They'll be a little different in their approach, but in the end, it's about the same thing."
Thursday's conversation focused on a stated goal for each organization: Delivering better care at a lower cost to patients with chronic diseases. Ishrak, Medtronic's CEO, promised to make the commitments needed to ensure the company's technologies actually benefit patients.
"Our work isn't finished until the technology has been applied successfully so that patients can actually benefit from that technology," he said. "If further investment is required, as it almost always is, to achieve that purpose, that's our responsibility."
It is not the first partnership of its kind Medtronic has formed. They announced something very similar with Lehigh Valley Health Network in early 2018. The company has 86,000 employees and a $124.2 billion market cap.
Not much was said about the specifics of the partnership, but MUSC leaders called it "enterprise-wide and strategic." They will be testing the waters with four areas of care, including joint replacement, tracheotomies, vascular disease and respiratory monitoring.
The stated objective is to combine "Medtronic therapy and technology expertise and MUSC's clinical and academic expertise to create a more connected and coordinated care model." The ultimate goal, Cawley said, is to standardize the way patients are treated in specific instances. That should improve patients' results.
"We're going to work on it over time," he said.