The ink is dry on an agreement for the Medical University of South Carolina to buy four community hospitals, an unprecedented move for the hospital system first announced in November.
MUSC is buying the hospitals in a deal valued at $176 million, including $39 million in leases it is taking over. The $137 million balance is being financed with borrowings from a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development program. As of Friday, MUSC owns one hospital apiece in Chester, Marion, Lancaster and Florence counties.
“As we welcome our new colleagues to the MUSC family, I am deeply grateful for the hard work and determination that moved this transaction forward,” Dr. David Cole, president of MUSC, said in a press release. “The commitment and enthusiasm has been exceptional.”
Sixty percent of MUSC's revenue from patients comes from outside of the tri-county area, according to a press release.
Community Health Systems, the seller, exits South Carolina with Friday's finalized agreement. The Tennessee-based hospital conglomerate sold 41 hospitals in 2017 and 2018, according to financial reports.
Wayne Smith, the CEO, told investors during a recent call he expects the sales to reduce debt and improve the company's performance.
"We have more exposure to suburban and urban markets with better population growth, better economic growth and lower unemployment, all of which provides an opportunity for improved growth potential," he said.
Each of the four hospitals assumed the MUSC label Friday. Leaders in those communities told The Post and Courier they are hopeful about what the new owners will bring to local health care. They also lamented millions lost in tax income that is the result of their hospitals transferring from private to public ownership.
MUSC also announced last week they will build a small, $50 million hospital between Kingstree and Lake City. The new facility is scheduled to open in 2022 and will replace two rural hospitals slated to close.