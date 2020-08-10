MUSC clears a legal hurdle in quest to build $325M Berkeley hospital

A legal battle over a new Berkeley County hospital has ended for the time being with a judge's decision that the project proposed by the Medical University of South Carolina can move forward.

If all goes according to plan, the 125-bed hospital could open in the Nexton community in about three years, at an estimated cost of $325 million.

It's not quite a lock.

Announced in late 2017, the project had been tied up in court since mid-2018 after Roper St. Francis and Trident Health challenged their local rival's plans to expand in a big way into Berkeley County. A multi-week trial followed in November. The judge issued his opinion last month.

It's still possible that Roper and Trident could continue to throw up legal roadblocks. MUSC "intends to move forward" even as the two rival systems "have made filings suggesting" they plan to keep the project tied up in court, spokeswoman Sheila Champlin said in a statement.

MUSC says its main campus on the Charleston peninsula is overcrowded, and a new hospital away from the city's medical district will reduce the portion of beds being used downtown to 77 percent from 90 percent. Right now, some patients are waiting up to 20 hours at the emergency department at Medical University Hospital, and MUSC is denying 50 to 60 transfer requests from other hospitals each month.

Champlin said the planned expansion "will be able to bring care to patients closer to where they live, increasing access to the right care at the right location at the right time."

A Roper spokesman declined to comment on the project, saying the nonprofit system has "not decided what our next move is."

The three hospital systems have locked horns numerous times in the past over each other's expansion plans. The S.C. Administrative Law Court is filled with tangled and often lengthy disputes over which medical centers should be approved and where they can be built.

Roper's new 50-bed Berkeley Hospital in Carnes Crossroads is a case in point. First proposed in 2008, it didn't open until last fall, more than a decade later. Roper St. Francis reported it was full even in its first weeks.

The site MUSC is eyeing is about four miles away. The land was purchased in 2018 for $8.2 million. The design phase will take about a year to complete.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Johnny Cribb, Berkeley County supervisor and council chairman, said the county was excited for Roper to finally open, and it looks forward to having access to more services. One of the less-obvious benefits is that another hospital will further relieve the pressure on the county's ambulances, which won't have to transport patients to and from downtown Charleston as often.

Cribb and others hope for a hospital in the less populous northern areas of the county, including Moncks Corner, where Trident once proposed a 50-bed facility. So far, all of the recent big-ticket medical investments have been concentrated near the growing number of rooftops in the Cane Bay, Carnes Crossroads and Nexton developments.

"I'm hoping that's not the end of it for Berkeley County," Cribb said.

The fast-growing county needs an additional 185 hospital beds, according to this year's State Health Plan, which was released earlier this summer.

In order to invest in major expansion projects and expensive equipment, medical providers must get a "certificate of need" from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. But even if the agency gives a project the green light, competitors can challenge those approvals at the Administrative Law Court and bring lawsuits with other courts.

Trident and Roper argued their existing hospitals are sufficient to serve the area, saying the proposed MUSC project would be "excessive development" and would harm their bottom lines.

Anderson expressed some concerns about MUSC's plans and debt load, saying "it was difficult to keep up with the number of projects" the system has taken on in recent years. But he agreed with the argument that its peninsula medical facilities are overburdened. He ruled that the expansion into Berkeley County "would free up beds for transfer patients at the downtown hospital and benefit the community as a whole."

Lisa Goodlett, chief financial officer for MUSC Health, told the court she expects the new Berkeley hospital to begin to turn a significant profit in its third year.