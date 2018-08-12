Investor interest in Charleston-area apartments continues to surge, either through new construction or by acquisition.
Five different apartment communities have recently been snapped up by outside firms throughout the region.
In West Ashley, an Atlanta-based developer will spend $5 million to upgrade two multifamily communities it purchased for $30 million, according to Multi-Housing News. Radco Companies acquired 300 units on Orange Grove Road and Sam Rittenberg Boulevard and renamed them. The former Carlyle on Orange Grove is now Ashford Riverview, and the former Monument Square on Sam Rittenberg is now called Ashford Palmetto Square.
The firm plans to spend about $17,500 a unit to upgrade the one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with unit renovations, building repairs, upgraded landscaping, heating and air-conditioning retooling, and better lighting and amenities. Radco Residential, the company's management arm, will operate the sites.
Radco owns about 19,000 units across the Southeast, Indiana and Colorado.
"We are going to transform these communities with a true value-added strategy to enhance our residents' living experience," said Norman Radow, founder and CEO of Radco.
Three North Charleston complexes also changed hands.
An arm of Fogelman Properties of Memphis recently paid $31 million, or about $13,400 a key, for the 232-unit Legends at Charleston Park at 8850 Dorchester Road. The former owner was Georgia-based Walden at Dorchester LLC.
Also in North Charleston, real estate development and investment firm Brick Lane, of Washington, D.C., recently paid $5.25 million for the 76-unit Northlake Townhomes apartment community at 4135 Bonaparte Drive.
The garden-style mutifamily complex includes 17 buildings with two- and three-bedroom units. It is almost fully occupied.
Elsewhere in North Charleston, a New York-based real estate investment firm has snapped up its second multifamily rental property off Dorchester Road.
An affiliate of King Rook Capital recently paid $12.7 million for Chester Place at 4747 Lambs Road near the Air Force base, or $5 million more than what the previous owner acquired it for less than three years ago, county land records show. The seller was Ashley River I LLC.
The complex was built in 1980 as North Village Apartments. It’s now being marketed as KRC Chester Place.
The sale closed about four months after King Rook Capital bought the nearby 122-unit Wedgewood Townhomes on Apartment Boulevard for $9.1 million.
According to its website, the nine-year-old firm focuses on “multifamily and opportunistic properties across the U.S. that are undervalued and have scope for enhanced value.” Its portfolio includes several rental properties in the Columbia market.