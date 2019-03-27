A new movie theater could be in the works near four massive housing developments in Berkeley County.
An amended development agreement for the northwest edge of the 5,000-acre Nexton tract near Summerville shows a theater and service station as approved uses for the property.
The 28-acre tract sits at the juncture of U.S. Highway 176 and North Creek Drive across from the 4,500-acre Cane Bay Plantation and the nearby 2,000-acre Wildcat tract, where huge housing developments are on the ground or on the way.
To the east is the 2,300-acre, developing Carnes Crossroads community, where Roper Hospital is building a 50-bed facility.
Charleston developer Eddie Buck acquired the 28-acre parcel late last year and said he also is talking with an auto supplier, two fast-food restaurant franchises and a bank to locate on the property. He is in talks with two supermarket chains, but he said they are waiting to commit until more rooftops rise in the area.
Buck also owns a 25-acre parcel on the opposite corner and said it will house Blue Water convenience store, doughnut shop Dunkin' and Heritage Trust Bank. He bought that parcel last summer.
"It's a great area with lots of potential," Buck said. "There are lots of homes there today and lots more coming."
Buck didn't immediately respond for a timetable on the movie theater, but it, too, could be dependent on the number of houses in the area.
The Cane Bay area already is served by one grocery store. Publix supermarket sits across the street from the 28-acre parcel in the Market at Cane Bay Shopping Center.
Cane Bay, where 10,000 homes can be built, has about 3,600 houses on the ground. Nexton reports 615 home sales, and Carnes Crossroads has 243 on the ground and about 20 under construction.
About 6,500 homes are planned in Nexton, and 4,500 houses are slated for Carnes Crossroads. Land development has begun in the Wildcat tract, but no houses have been built. It's approved for 5,700 homes.
Market maker
With the arrival of spring, the Charleston City Market area continues to stir with new life.
On Friday, a new food-related store will officially open nearby.
Beef Jerky Outlet will snip the ribbon at 10 a.m. on its new location at 85-A S. Market St. As part of the grand opening, an open house offering tastings of more than 100 varieties of beef jerky will follow from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Prizes will be given away to the first 50 customers who attend the open house. Owners are Keith and Kim Powell.
The Charleston Night Market recently launched on Friday and Saturday evenings.
What's cooking?
A new Mexican restaurant is coming to West Ashley.
Agaves III Mexican Cantina recently leased 3,144 square feet in the new Harris Teeter-anchored West Ashley Circle Shopping Center at Bees Ferry Road and Glenn McConnell Parkway, according to the commercial real estate firm Avison Young.
Agaves Cantina also will soon open in the new Lowes Foods-anchored Market at Mill Creek Shopping Center in northern Mount Pleasant.
Lights out
A West Ashley furniture store quietly slipped away recently after a 40-year run.
Good Wood Furniture in Village Square Shopping Center at 1610 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. closed in mid-March.
"After 40 years, Good Wood Furniture of South Carolina closed on Saturday, March 16," the company said in a Facebook post. "Thank you to all of our wonderful customers."
The company did not respond for further comment.
Making a splash
A North Charleston-based purveyor of recreational goods recently tripled in size by moving to a new location.
But it didn't go far.
Palmetto Hot Tubs and Pool Tables moved two doors down from its previous site at 5900 Rivers Ave. in North Charleston Center. The 30-year-old company is now in 9,000 square feet at Unit D-3 in the shopping center near Aviation Avenue.
The move will allow the firm to stock a wide variety of hot tubs from brands such as Signature, Cal Spa and Catalina. It also will allow more room to showcase pool tables and swim spas.
Operated by Perry and Craig Hunsicker, the company has other locations in Columbia and Savannah.
Product pitch
South Carolina entrepreneurs looking for a big break to have their products placed on the shelves of the nation's largest retailer now have a chance.
Walmart is accepting applications through April 30 for its 6th annual Open Call for products that support American jobs.
Upstart firms with products that are made, sourced or grown in the U.S. can meet face to face with a Walmart buyer on June 18-19 at the retailer's headquarters in Bentonville, Ark.
If Walmart likes the product pitch, items could be placed in a handful of stores in local markets to hundreds or thousands of its namesake shops.
“Our customers tell us that products made, sourced or grown in the U.S. are important to them and we work year-round to identify local suppliers and source products that our customers are proud to buy,” said Cindi Marsiglio, Walmart’s vice president of merchandise services and U.S. manufacturing.
“Walmart’s Annual Open Call gives us a unique opportunity to meet entrepreneurs from across the country and discover new, niche and innovative products that fill a need for our customers and support jobs right here in America,” she said.
In 2013, Walmart committed to boosting job creation and U.S. manufacturing by buying an additional $250 billion in products supporting American jobs by 2023. Last year, Walmart spent $1 billion with South Carolina suppliers, supporting 33,000 local jobs.
Space is limited for Open Call. To apply, go to walmart-jump.com.
Hot wheels
For those who like the open road on a motorcycle, they can take advantage of an open house on Saturday.
Low Country Harley-Davidson is celebrating its 40th anniversary 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 4707 Dorchester Road in North Charleston.
The free event will include test rides, a Jumpstart rider experience, mechanic meet and greet, product walk-arounds, new product demonstrations, food, drinks, prizes and giveaways.
Hopping in
Easter is in late April this year, but that doesn't mean the Easter Bunny can't make an early appearance.
Citadel Mall will host a breakfast with the holiday mascot 9-10 a.m. April 6 in the food court to benefit Lowcountry Food Bank.
With the donation of a non-perishable food item, children will enjoy breakfast from Charley’s Steakery, crafts, Carol’s Balloon Art and an appearance by the Easter Bunny.
Also, children can have their photos taken with the Easter bunny April 6-20. Reservations are not required and photo packages will vary. Easter is April 21.
For more information, go to CitadelMall.net.