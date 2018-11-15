After months of discussions over building heights, budgets and design plans for the proposed Medal of Honor Museum, elected leaders in Mount Pleasant have decided that all they can do now is wait.
Mayor Will Haynie last month asked Town Councilman and finance chair Tom O'Rourke for a report on what it would take to still build the museum on the waterfront at state-owned Patriots Point. That followed the Medal of Honor Museum Foundation's announcement that it would conduct a nationwide search for other potential locations.
O'Rourke presented his findings to Town Council this week. After an "extensive meeting" with Patriots Point officials, legal counsel and finance staff, he said that he and Councilwoman Kathy Landing of the economic development committee determined there was "no action to be taken" at this time.
"It sounds like there are issues, but they're not our issues," O'Rourke said.
Landing said the issues that have bogged down the planning for the museum are "much more complex" than she had realized. The meeting helped to "clear the air on a lot of things," she said without elaborating about what was discussed.
Landing said deadlines have been extended at the foundation's request since its $1-a-year lease deal with Patriots Point took effect in 2013.
The next critical date is just two weeks away. Construction is required to begin by Nov. 30 on Patriots Point Boulevard, which has to be realigned to accommodate the museum project.
Before work can begin, the five parties that control the rights of way — the town, Patriots Point, the College of Charleston, the Medal of Honor Foundation and a private developer — must strike an agreement. That has not happened as of this week.
For now, the Medal of Honor Museum Foundation is not pursuing the roadway agreement. Instead, it is focusing on launching its national site search, CEO Joe Daniels said.
Daniels has said his group will encourage Mount Pleasant to submit a proposal, but Town Council ruled that out in October, citing the existing lease with Patriots Point. Haynie has said a bid from the town while that agreement is still in effect would be "turning the tables on the landlord and the tenant."
Ray Chandler, chairman of the Patriots Point Development Authority, said his group continues to support the lease and will do so "until our tenant says it's not in our best interest to continue."