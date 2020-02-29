Mount Pleasant: The growth, the changes, the community

If you ask someone why they live in Mount Pleasant, the most popular response is location. Between the beaches and downtown, it’s ideal. The problem of affordability is now one of the main issues as to who can buy a home in Mount Pleasant.
The unbelievable growth of this beautiful bedroom community caused a price surge in home values five years ago. Though prices have tapered off somewhat, suburban sprawl is here and finding solutions that make traffic more manageable and residential development less invasive – in terms of the town’s infrastructure – are two factors that both city officials and residents are ready to address.
Changes are coming that address the concerns of Mount Pleasant’s residents. According to the Town of Mount Pleasant’s (TOMP) website, building permits are issued within an “allocation system,” meaning the program “distributes certain building permits at a reasonable rate and in a manner intended to limit the pace of construction. . .”
According to the TOMP’s February 2019 “Comprehensive Plan” draft, a survey of the public during meetings, open house discussions and nearly 600 online surveys of the most important goal of the town’s growth and change was “balance the rate of development with the provision of public infrastructure, so that the demands of growth are met in as timely a manner as possible.” Other goals include:
• Identify and develop the unique characteristics of each residential, commercial and mixed-use area of the town.
• Draw business to create higher paying employment opportunities and diversify tax base.
• Provide a variety of housing types to meet the needs of the town’s changing demographics while also providing affordable housing for residents of all incomes.
Upper Mount Pleasant
“I see the pricing gap between lower and upper Mount Pleasant growing smaller, somewhat, since Upper Mount Pleasant is becoming more desirable with room for growth, not only in available land for building homes, but with new businesses like Costco, a new Lowes hardware, Home Depot and Lowes Foods, all in this area,” said Christine Pettigrew of AgentOwned Realty. “We have seen a surprisingly strong buying season in January and February which typically doesn’t happen until April.”
Pettigrew said that the surge in home prices in Mount Pleasant that drove home prices up five years ago “softened a bit in 2019, but sales remained steady."
“But, Mount Pleasant had 679 single family homes for sale at the end of January 2019, and only 513 homes for sale in January 2020 -- a 24 percent drop in inventory from a year ago. As of February 23 of this year, the number of available homes in Mount Pleasant has dropped even further to 466. With low inventory, buyers will definitely be competing for homes and drive prices up in 2020.”
Pettigrew said that there seemed to be less out-of-town buyers than a few years ago because some who were considering moving to Charleston for retirement are holding off or opting to move to lower cost areas.
“Buyers from higher cost-of-living states get sticker shock when they move here expecting to get a great deal on a home,” she said.
She lists one of those more affordable options in the charming, intimate neighborhood of Carol Oaks in North Mount Pleasant. Off of Highway 17, it has 50 homes. A protected green space is behind some of the homes in this neighborhood. A HOA-managed community with small streets and English-style streetlights, the homes are a mixture of Charleston-inspired designs. Some have double porches and most have separate garages. Pettigrew’s listing is at 2849 Caitlins Way and priced at $412,900.
“This home is priced approximately $100,000 lower than the median price of single-family homes in North Mount Pleasant,” she said. “This neighborhood is a hidden gem and the homes here were built between 2007 and 2013. They are low maintenance with cement plank siding and Carol Oaks borders 745 acres of historic Laurel Hill Plantation so residents can access the plantation’s beautiful avenue of oaks with a short walk.”
Three miles to Towne Centre shopping and a 10-minute drive to Isle of Palms, Carol Oaks is quiet, neat and impeccably maintained by its HOA and its residents.
Dominated by sales
“The North area of Mount Pleasant continues to be dominated by new sales,” said Will Jenkinson, Broker-in-charge of Carolina One New Homes.
Jenkinson said that 31 percent of all closed properties in 2019 in North Mount Pleasant were new, while only six percent were new in Lower Mount Pleasant.
“Due to higher volume of new homes in Upper Mount Pleasant, the average price rose by one percent after several years of five and six percent gains,” Jenkinson added. “Lower Mount Pleasant’s average prices rose three percent.”
Jenkinson said the price difference between the two areas is about $80,000. He sees out-of-town buyers picking Mount Pleasant as a second home location. The new trends he has seen in Mount Pleasant are a “big focus on 55+ housing.”
“A couple of new communities serving this demand will be breaking ground later this spring in North Mount Pleasant,” he said.
Liberty Farms, off Rifle Range Road will be opening later in the year with homes starting at $500,000. K. Hovnanian is the builder of these elevated single-family homes located at North Lakeshore and North Palmetto Fort Drives. Shell Landing has its first four homes underway that begin in the $800,000s, also located off Rifle Range.
Jenkinson said that it’s still a seller’s market in Mount Pleasant. “The highest demand is in the $500,000 to $600,000 range,” he said. “There’s been over 200 sold in the last six months. Lower Mount Pleasant average sales price has grown over last year.”
Lower Mount Pleasant is closer to downtown and Sullivan’s Island. The revitalization of Coleman Boulevard and new shops and restaurants coming into the area make it even more attractive to buyers who can afford this price point.
The demand for affordable housing is increasing, though, as Jenkinson noted that affordability in Mount Pleasant is a “huge issue and has been for over 15 to 20-plus years.”
“Prosperity Builders is focusing on this with Gregorie Ferry Flats and is working on several other sites in Mount Pleasant that will have other product offerings,” said Jenkinson. “Seventy percent of Mount Pleasant’s workforces does not live in Mount Pleasant and they pay high rental rates. We’re hoping to change that with communities like Gregorie Ferry Flats.”
The proposed new construction community was recently given the green light for construction and prices will range between $212,000 to $285,000. The 42-unit (21 one bedroom and 21 two-bedroom) condominium development will have a 75-year deed restriction.
In a recent press release, Wendy Bauerschmidt, executive director, Housing For All – Mount Pleasant said the decision to go ahead with the workforce housing signified a “great day for Mount Pleasant.”
“I am grateful to everyone on Town Council and to Mayor Haynie for their support of this much needed workforce housing development,” she said. “This project is the result of months of outreach, education and a vision that was made possible thanks to great partners in The Berry Companies and Carolina One Real Estate. I look forward to continuing to work with both public and private partners as we join together to address this urgent need in our community.”
The cooperative effort is the starting point to address one of the main concerns in this ever-changing, ever-growing community.
Carolina Park continues to build
The 1,700-acre master-planned community of Carolina Park located in North Mount Pleasant off of Highway 17 recently announced the addition of Raleigh-based Homes by Dickerson to round out the construction of their custom homes in the Riverside community. This brings the total number of builders in that community to seven.
“Riverside at Carolina Park is the only new community in Mount Pleasant where buyers can create a truly custom home and enjoy all of the benefits that come with being part of a master- planned community,” said Jonathan Bailey, Division President. “For Homes by Dickerson, the opportunity to become part of this extraordinary place was one that we absolutely could not pass up.”
Riverside currently has 200 families and is set on 545 acres, with half of that acreage being permanently preserved. Home range from $600,000 to over $1 million. The centerpiece of Riverside is Bolden Lake that features a boardwalk and walking and bike paths.
Brian Keels of Carolina Park Development said of Carolina Park, ““We’ve worked very hard to create something that’s special today and will be special years from now.”
Carolina Park’s community sales manager Haley Cuzzell said that the community is a premier spot in North Mount Pleasant. ““When you look at everything Riverside has to offer – the schools, the amenities, the natural beauty - it’s clear there’s nothing else like it in Mount Pleasant.”
Carolina Park has a fire and police station on the property, a brand new library and Roper Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital is nearby.
The bottom line for living in Mount Pleasant is that while prices aren’t rising as much as they once were, they will continue to go up. With the demand for buyers who can afford pricier homes and now, with the introduction of more affordable options, Mount Pleasant will most likely continue to be one of Charleston County’s most desirable places to call home.
***
Fast Facts about Mount Pleasant
• Mount Pleasant’s population is 89,338 according to the 2017 U.S. Census bureau estimates. In 2015, the population was 81,074.
• The U.S. Census Bureau reported that 8 of the 15 cities with the largest population gains in 2018 were in the South, with Mount Pleasant being the second fastest growing city in the U.S., according to an article from Wallet Hub of October of last year.
• In 2018 Mount Pleasant was the number one “small city” with the highest growth and it’s the fastest growing city in South Carolina.
• The TOMP currently operates under a Residential Only Building Permit System (BPAS).
• *English settlers arrived in 1680 under the leadership of Captain O’Sullivan who had been granted 2,340 acres which included Sullivan’s Island and the land on which was to become Mount Pleasant.
• *In 1882, Charleston County was divided and Mount Pleasant was placed in Berkeley County. It reverted back to its place in Charleston County in 1897.
• *In the 1800s, nine stores, mostly owned by residents of German origin were part of Mount Pleasant and a steam ferry provided transportation between Charleston and the town until the first Cooper River Bridge was built in 1929.
*Source: TOMP, “A Brief History of Mount Pleasant.”