An upscale Italian-Mexican restaurant that replaced a longtime Mexican diner in Mount Pleasant three years ago is turning out the lights.
Congress at 1035 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. will close at the end of business Saturday.
Mark and Adrienne Ciaburri moved from Austin, Texas, to Charleston to open the restaurant in February 2016 in the space formerly occupied by La Hacienda restaurant.
"We are moving on to some fun adventures, including local pop-ups and events showcasing Mark's fantastic Mexican flavors, and we hope to have a new location to serve Mark's delicious food in the near future," Adrienne Ciaburri, a Mount Pleasant native, said in an email.
"We have truly enjoyed the love and support of all of our guests, many of whom have become good friends, and we know that we continue to have so much support as we move forward," she said. "We are local, and we will stay local."
Ciaburri said to look for updates on Instagram and Facebook to see what the couple's next venture will be.