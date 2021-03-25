Mount Pleasant museum plans, designs showcased at first 'Medal of Honor Day'

MOUNT PLEASANT — The organizers planning a landside museum at Patriots Point dedicated to recipients of the nation's highest military award gathered for the first of what they say will be annual "Medal of Honor Day" celebrations in Mount Pleasant.

Leaders of the group publicly unveiled their designs for the first time at the event, held at the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina's pavilion, just down the road from where they plan to eventually build their museum next to the Yorktown aircraft carrier.

Speakers emphasized why they felt it was important to get the project completed soon — and why it should be in Mount Pleasant.

Posters filling the middle of the pavilion recognized the 38 medal recipients South Carolina can claim. One of them, retired Marine Maj. Gen. James Livingston, was one of the key organizers to announce the museum project, which is the second attempt to build a new Medal of Honor facility at Patriots Point.

A previous venture left the Lowcountry in late 2018 and is now building its museum in Arlington, Texas.

First announced in mid-2019, the National Medal of Honor Leadership and Education Center has a target opening date of Memorial Day 2024. It would house a Medal of Honor museum, classroom space, and offices and archives for the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, which has operated from the Yorktown since 1992.

Recently, the society agreed to move its headquarters to the new facility, once certain terms are met, said Tommy McQueeney, who heads the executive committee of the foundation leading the effort

He said the terms mirror an agreement with the Patriots Point Development Authority, which owns the land. They require the museum organizers to raise 75 percent of the construction funds before they can break ground.

McQueeney said his group has been able to continue to make progress during the pandemic, thanks to frequent virtual meetings. It has identified the site it would like to use and has finished designs for the building and the museum exhibits.

The renderings, which were on display March 25 and shared with The Post and Courier in January, show a museum positioned near the Yorktown and the waterfront with two main floors and metal ribbons on one exterior side meant to resemble an American flag waving in the wind.

It will likely cost just about $41.6 million to build, McQueeney said earlier this year, less than half the estimated cost of the museum that went to Texas.

So far, two major pledges from local governments have been secured: $3 million from Mount Pleasant and $5 million from Charleston County, both contingent on whether the project can line up state funding.

Livingston said a nationally recognized, land-based Medal of Honor museum should be in the Lowcountry because of the region's deep historical connections to the medal.

The nation's highest military honor was first awarded during the Civil War, which began at Fort Sumter in Charleston Harbor.

Livingston also pointed to Sgt. William Carney, the first African American medal recipient who received the honor for his heroism in battle at Fort Wagner just outside of Charleston, and recipient Ralph H. Johnson of Charleston, a Vietnam War hero and the namesake of the downtown VA hospital.

"We are historically tied at the hip with the Medal of Honor," Livingston said. "And that's the reason the Medal of Honor museum should be here."

Livingston stressed the need to move quickly. Just 69 medal recipients are alive, and only two of them are World War II veterans. The majority served in Vietnam, including Livingston.

McQueeney said the education center component of the name will serve a key function of the mission at Patriots Point, which already is a popular destination for field trips and other student outings.

Students "from across the state and elsewhere," McQueeney said, will get the opportunity to come to the facility's classrooms and "rediscover what it means to be an American patriot."

Mount Pleasant was one of many communities across the country honoring medal recipients on Thursday. March 25, or 3/25, has been designated by Congress as National Medal of Honor Day since 1990. At 3:25 p.m., which was the start time of the local program, a moment of silence is observed to recognize and remember recipients.