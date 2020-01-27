A second Charleston airport board member came out Monday against naming a new CEO without a formal search process.

"My position at today’s Aviation Authority meeting will be what I said at our last meeting when I was first informed that it may consider hiring a new CEO — the hiring process must be right and look right," Mayor Will Haynie of Mount Pleasant said on Facebook.

"There should be a formal, fair and rigorous selection process as done by other public boards and commissions on which I serve," Haynie said. "This best serves the public, the airport and also the person selected to fill the position."

The 11-member Charleston County Aviation Authority board will consider naming Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey in a special meeting Monday to head the state's busiest airport, according to a source familiar with the talks.

Summey, the son of North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey, said he was unavailable to talk immediately Monday but would try to respond later.

Helen Hill, who chairs the board, did not immediately respond Monday to messages for further comment about the special board meeting.

Current CEO Paul Campbell, a Republican state senator and former Alcoa executive, plans to step down when his current $300,000-a-year contract ends in June, though he has said he could stay on longer if necessary.

Haynie sits on the board along with the mayors of Charleston County's three largest cities where the Aviation Authority operates airports.

Besides the three mayors, the 11-member board is currently made up of three appointees each by the Senate and House with the governor's approval, the chairman of Charleston County Council and a joint appointee by the city and county.

A spokesman for Gov. Henry McMaster, who approves a majority of the board members, said early Monday he would reach out to the governor for a comment about the possibility of Summey being named to the board.

Haynie said the governor called him Friday, and Haynie informed him the Aviation Authority had not gone through a formal search process for applicants. He did not know if the governor knew that before he called.

Haynie said the governor did not try to twist his arm to vote in favor of Summey and ended the conversation by telling him to do what he thought was right.

"He didn't try to strong-arm me," Haynie said.

Board member Henry Fishburne spoke out Sunday against not seeking applications for the CEO job through a formal search process.

"To me, it's not about the person, but about the process," Fishburne said.

"I strongly believe that we ought to follow the normal procedure that all governmental bodies go through for something like this," Fishburne said. "As much as we possibly can, we ought to deal with matters like this in public session."

He said the board initiated a search in 2016 when Campbell was considering stepping down and received about 83 applications. That number was whittled down to 39 applications before the board decided to broaden the search for more applicants. The search was abandoned when Campbell decided to stay on.

"There's no reason to do it without going through the standard procedure," Fishburne said of the latest move to find a replacement for Campbell. "I think that would be better for everybody."

He also believes the makeup of the board should be changed to include professionals from the aviation and military sectors because the airport is now a major economic force in the Charleston region. It's also a player on the international stage with its multiple tourism accolades and high-profile industries such as Boeing, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo.

"We need to change the structure of the board and get highly qualified people on there," Fishburne said.

Summey has served on County Council since 2008. If he is chosen to lead the Aviation Authority, he will have to step off of his position as County Council chairman when he takes over at the airport, if it's before the end of the year, because that position automatically has a seat on the Aviation Authority under state law. His four-year term expires in December.

Whoever is selected to replace Campbell will take on the challenge of staying ahead of Charleston International Airport's growth. The number of passengers has grown to nearly 5 million from 2 million in 2010.

Campbell came on board just as the airport terminal was about to undergo a $200 million renovation and expansion. The airport is now constructing a $100 million, 3,005-space parking deck. The price includes new roads and landscaping around the terminal. The garage is expected to be completed before Thanksgiving this year.

Waiting in the wings is the expansion of the airline ticket counter space on one side of the terminal and a third concourse on the opposite side.

In all, Charleston International will see about $305 million in slated improvements, including the parking deck, over the next five years.