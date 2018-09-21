The organizers of the proposed National Medal of Honor Museum at Patriots Point plan to scout other sites around the country for the $100 million project, it was announced Friday.
The foundation that's raising the money for the museum met by phone Thursday and voted in favor to seeking "the optimal" location, CEO Joseph Daniels said Friday.
The decision followed discussions this week at the Congressional Medal of Honor Convention in Annapolis, Md., where Daniels said "fundamental questions" were raised by a "substantial number" of Medal of Honor recipients about whether Mount Pleasant was "the right location" for a museum that will look to draw the maximum number of visitors.
He also cited the "headwinds" the foundation has faced from elected officials and others in obtaining the necessary design approvals. Most of the concerns center around the planned height and the architecture of the building, which has been described by detractors as being out-of-character for the Lowcountry.
In a written statement, Daniels said the foundation has reaffirmed that "its core mission is to inspire ... as many Americans as possible with the virtue of putting service over self, make the National Medal of Honor Museum a reality, and give more than 3,500 of our country's bravest heroes the recognition they deserve."
"Consequently, the board of directors agreed that the next step for the museum is to re-examine the best home for this nationally important project," he said. "As a result, the most transparent and responsible thing to do is to hold off on the planned design submission to the town of Mount Pleasant as staff undertakes this evaluation."
Daniels said he and other organizers will "continue to consider all scenarios that will allow us to achieve the mission of this museum that we are so committed to fulfilling."
Town Councilman Joe Bustos said he'd like to see the project come to Mount Pleasant, "but it’s my personal feeling that building is just wrong."
“If they don’t want to live up to their contract, that’s fine," he said Friday.
Bustos also said the foundation previously has threatened to build the museum elsewhere.
“They came in swinging that stick,” he said.
The Mount Pleasant Planning Commission, which advises Town Council, rejected a plan earlier this year that called for a 140-foot-tall structure, saying it would consider nothing higher than 80 feet. A revised design by noted architect Moshe Safdie showed a maximum height of 99 feet.
Mac Burdette, executive director at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, said he was surprised by the foundation's decision to consider other sites.
“If they’re serious, I think that would be very unfortunate,” Burdette said. “We’ve certainly indicated our feeling that we want the museum here. I can’t think of a better place for it.”
The Patriots Point Development Authority, a state agency, has agreed to lease the waterfront property to the museum for $1 a year.
"Nothing this large or important has easy solutions," said Ray Chandler, the authority's chairman. "There are fits and starts, but we need to keep our focus on the larger goal, and our board will continue to do that."
Chandler said he looks forward to discussing the concerns with Daniels and hopes that any short delays won't derail "something so important for the state of South Carolina."
Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said in a text message late Friday afternoon that he was "unavailable to comment at this time."