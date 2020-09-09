Mount Pleasant lighting store sold; Groucho's Deli to add 3rd metro Charleston location

A Mount Pleasant lighting business is now under new ownership while two Lowcountry fireplace shops meld into new firm.

Texas-natives Kelly and Janna Hart recently purchased Carolina Lanterns & Lighting from longtime owner Jan Clouse.

The new owners, who now live in Mount Pleasant, said they became clients of the lighting store during their transition to South Carolina.

"We were searching for a business opportunity and loved the idea of being connected to a homegrown business that has deep roots here in the Lowcountry," Kelly Hart said in an online post about acquiring the new business.

"We both bring many years of business experience to the industry," he said. "I bring over 25 years in operations and management of consumer products while Janna has over 20 years in sales and purchasing."

Carolina Lanterns & Lighting offers two showrooms — at 1362 Chuck Dawley Blvd. in Mount Pleasant and at 53 Persimmon St. in Bluffton. It also maintains an outlet shop at 445 Deanna Lane off Clements Ferry Road in the Cainhoy area of Charleston.

Fired up

Meanwhile, a pair of Charleston-area fireplace installation and service companies have joined forces to form one firm.

Lahazza Hearth & Stone at 622 Trolley Road in Summerville and WilliamSmith Fireplaces & Home Accents at 4955 Dorchester Road will now operate as WilliamSmith Fireplaces of S.C. It will operate at the Dorchester Road location.

They will leverage existing online branding with a new and expanded showroom once it's completed during the next few months.

The merged firm says it will work closely with its customers, suppliers, partners and employees to make the integration process as smooth as possible.

On the way

Two new businesses are in the works for a Publix-anchored shopping center in Mount Pleasant.

Groucho's Deli is upfitting a former Subway restaurant space with a drive-thru at 1200 Queensborough Blvd. in Queensborough Shopping Center off Johnnie Dodds and Anna Knapp boulevards.

Groucho's offers other Charleston-area restaurants downtown on King Street and in Summerville.

Two doors down, work continues on a new Nails Spa salon. Opening dates have not been announced for either new business.

From restaurant to retail

A veteran restaurant worker idled since mid-March because of a closing brought on by the coronavirus has decided to enter the brick-and-mortar retail business in downtown Charleston.

Adam Miller recently opened 843 Shop, a 336-square-foot store at 194 King St. that sells Charleston apparel, bags, mugs and stickers. The business isn't new. Miller started it more than two years ago as an online operation with some occasional pop-up appearances around town.

He had a full-time job as service leader at Charleston Grill, which has been closed since March. Before that, he worked at Halls Chophouse and Bin 152 for part of the past eight years.

"With all the recent store and restaurant closures, there are a lot of vacant retail spaces downtown," Miller said. "I decided to take a risk and open a store in one of the prime location vacancies on King Street."

New lease

Prince Tobacco recently leased 1,000 square feet of retail space at 1649 Savannah Highway in West Ashley.

Blair Hines, with real estate firm Oswald Cooke & Associates, represented the landlord, 1649 Savannah Highway LLC, and the tenant.

Fall hours

Ruke's roadside produce stand will operate through the end of the year from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

The seasonal operation can be found near Holy Trinity AME Church at 378 Mathis Ferry Road in Mount Pleasant.