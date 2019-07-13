After years of slow but steady growth, a local information technology firm is investing $6.3 million to triple its workspace and roughly double its workforce.
Mount Pleasant-based eGroup announced plans to build an 18,000-square foot facility at its existing office complex at 482 Wando Park Blvd., near Long Point Road and U.S. Interstate 526.
Thirty-five new jobs are coming with the addition over the next few years, adding to the 38 employees eGroup has now. The company expects construction to be finished in 2020.
The firm offers IT modernization services to all sorts of businesses. CEO Mike Carter said specialists can guide clients through digital transformation and making use of the availability of data centers and the cloud.
The company bought its Mount Pleasant property for $1.2 million in 2012. Carter said he knew at the time the goal would always be to expand the campus. The complex is less than a mile from the new S.C. State Ports Authority headquarters next to the Wando Welch Terminal.
With 9,000 square feet in its current building, the new construction will triple eGroup's total workspace.
Carter said he expects to see the firm's revenue swell from its current $40 million up to $150 million in the next three years or so, and eGroup is actively hiring.
"We are delighted to welcome the expansion of this innovative IT solutions company in Mount Pleasant," Mayor Will Haynie said in a statement. "eGroup ... brings to our business community national experience in helping organizations of all sizes and all industries keep their data and systems secure and resilient."
The expansion for the firm comes after years of careful and meticulous growth, Carter said. The company has focused on adding to its customer base, an effort that has paid off in the last few years. It has expanded to include customers throughout the Carolinas, up to the Mid-Atlantic and beyond.
The 20-year-old company has never done a capital raise. Carter said he has run his business through three recessions, and has aired on the side of growth from its customers.
"We treat our customers as our chief investors," he said.
Most of its customers are in health care, financial services and the public sector. The company has about 300 clients across the country.
Carter, a 1992 Citadel graduate, founded the company in Charlotte in 1999. He cited the company's performance in Inc.'s rankings of best workplaces in 2019. It was the only South Carolina company to make the list.