An Atlanta-based hotel investor that sold its downtown Charleston property in 2011 has jumped back into the local lodging market.

Noble Investment Group announced Tuesday that it has acquired the Hilton Garden Inn near the base of the Ravenel Bridge in Mount Pleasant.

Charleston County property records show the property fetched $20.87 million, or about $157,000 per key, in a sale that was finalized last month.

The 133-room Wingo Way property was opened in March 2015 by locally based developer OTV Masters LLC, which was the seller. The amenities include the Garden Grille & Bar restaurant, a second-floor rooftop terrace and pool, and more than 5,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

Noble said it’s bullish about the long-term prospects for the region’s hotel business, which caters to both business and leisure travelers. It also noted that its new East Cooper investment is roughly halfway between the peninsula’s historic district and the beaches on the Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island.

"The Charleston market continues to exhibit strong and consistent growth across multiple demand segments and has positioned itself well to further that trend," Noble partner Ben Brunt said in a written statement.

The investment firm already is familiar with the area. It owned and expanded the Courtyard by Marriott Charleston Historic District at Meeting and Calhoun streets on the peninsula from 2010 to 2011.

The Hilton Garden Inn deal is the second hotel sale in recent months along Mount Pleasant's Wingo Way corridor. Last fall, the first Mainstay Suites built in the Charleston region changed hands after more than 20 years of continuous ownership.

Lands Inn Inc., which was affiliated with Columbia produce entrepreneur R.C. McEntire, sold the 71-unit property at 400 McGrath Darby Blvd. for $7 million, or about $96,800 per guest room. The buyer was Jae Ambe III LLC, which listed a Daniel Island address.