After two years of developing a product that met their expectations, an entrepreneurial couple is scaling up production in 2020 and turning the startup into a family business.

Mount Pleasant residents Jericha and Zac Jordan are selling stainless steel bowls that keep food warm or cold under the company Rigwa Life.

The couple raised about $15,000 through the crowdfunding site IndieGoGo. That campaign closed in early November, and not long after, Rigwa officially was launched. The startup sold close to 1,000 bowls in its first six weeks.

It was in 2017 that Jericha Jordan, a Charleston native, had the idea for the bowls. She was reheating dip for a taco night and wondered why the popular containers that lock in heat and cold weren't available for food.

The bowl taps into a temperature-control trend captured by the likes of Yeti, which manufactures coolers, tumblers and mugs. Austin, Texas-based company, which opened a retail store on King Street last year, hauled in a record $857 million in revenue in 2019, according to its financial statements.

The Rigwa bowl is priced at $48, holds up to a quart-and-a-half and can keep food hot for up to four hours and cold for up to eight.

Zac Jordan said finding the right lid with a strong seal ended up being the most challenging aspect of the product development process.

"Our first few versions didn't cut it," he said. "They were good, but not good enough."

Like other containers similar to it on the market, the Rigwa locks in its contents' temperature with a vacuum seal. The bowl is meant to be multi-purpose, fitted for taking on a camping trip or to work to keep lunches cold or hot. Jordan said sustainability is also a focus for the company because it's making a product that discourages the use of plastics.

The Jordans have four children ranging in age from 2 to 8, and they are expecting their fifth. She continues to work as a real estate agent, along with co-running Rigwa Life with her husband, who left his job of 15 years with a recruiting company to dedicate his time to the new business at the end of 2019.

Soon, he said, Rigwa will begin offering a handful of new color options beyond the traditional silver. Also this year, he said they plan to launch a smaller, pint-size version with a screw-on top.

Two Charleston-area retailers, Half-Moon Outfitters and The Coastal Cupboard, are selling the bowls from their stores, he said.

"We really wanted to align our product and our brand with Charleston," Zac Jordan said.