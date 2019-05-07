Chick-fil-A continues to upgrade its existing roosts throughout the Charleston region, and another is now open again after being shut down more than two months for a makeover.
The restaurant at 3102 Ironclad Alley at the Market at Oakland Shopping Center also is the first in the Lowcountry — and one of the first nationwide — to offer delivery within a designated area near the suburban diner through the chain's app.
The diner reopened Tuesday after it closed March 1 to add a multi-lane drive-thru with a large canopy, new restrooms and a reconfigured parking lot.
Also, kitchen improvements with a center-line style design are aimed at increasing efficiency to serve customers faster at the usually busy restaurant chain.
“Our vision for this restaurant extends far beyond our front counter and the new drive-thru," said restaurant operator John Wrenn. "We know that through each Chick-fil-A sandwich we serve, we have the larger opportunity to nourish, serve and transform our team, guests and community — which is our overall motivation for what we do daily. So, our team is ready and excited to be open again and to serve our guests.”
The restaurant opened 10 years ago, has employed more than 750 people during that time and contributed more than $765,000 in donations and partnering as a sponsor of area schools and youth sports teams.
The overhaul follows the makeover of the Chick-fil-A on U.S. Highway 17 near Anna Knapp Boulevard in Mount Pleasant in 2017. A third Mount Pleasant site for the popular Atlanta-based fast-food chain opened last year on Long Point Road.
In West Ashley, the 24-year-old restaurant off Magwood Road is slated to be torn down and rebuilt this year, and a Chick-fil-A on Dorchester Road in North Charleston is set for an upgrade as well. Work there includes adding onto the building, expanding the parking area and reconfiguring the drive-thru lanes.