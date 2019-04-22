A Mount Pleasant biotechnology firm that specializes in regenerative medicine raised $11.7 million in fresh capital last month for product development and other purposes.
FirstString Research is developing a topical gel called Granexin designed to help wounds heal faster.
Gautam Ghatnekar, co-founder and CEO, said "late-phase" studies are continuing this year for the product, focusing on diabetic foot ulcers and scar reduction.
The new round of funding will be used for the final research, to advance the company's product pipeline and for general corporate purposes, he said.
The gel works by restoring communication between cells to prevent the spread of injury and "reboot" the healing process. This is a key part of the body's response.
Granexin has not yet gone through the approvals process by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which will be required before it can be sold to patients. The firm is moving toward submitting an application to the agency, Ghatnekar said.
FistString is a spin-off from lab research developed at the Medical University of South Carolina, where Ghatnekar and his colleagues discovered a topical gel that healed wounds faster than usual in lab mice. They were awarded their first two patents in 2011.
FirstString employs a staff of eight in the area.
Salesforce factor
An acquisition involving two California software outfits with nearly identical names could raise the competitive stakes for one of the Charleston region's largest technology employers, according to analysts at one firm.
The observation stemmed from Salesforce Inc.'s $300 million acquisition of Salesforce.org last week. As part of the deal, the big publicly traded buyer plans to start offering cloud software services to nonprofits and educational institutions, making it a direct competitor for Daniel Island's Blackbaud Inc.
Salesforce.org was a nonprofit created to sell Salesforce Inc.'s software to other nonprofits. It did so at a discount, and it is unclear if those customers will see a price hike after the acquisition.
Needham & Co. analysts wrote in a note to investors they consider Salesforce.org to be the top competitor for Blackbaud, which also sells cloud software mainly to philanthropic groups. The combination means the larger Salesforce entity will likely be investing more to attract and retain customers, potentially making it a more formidable rival.
"We think the higher spending by this competitor will create additional challenges for Blackbaud, particularly as it sunsets its legacy products," the Needham analysts wrote.
They also noted that Blackbaud is by far still the leader in its market space. Yet they also think the Charleston company is vulnerable to new competitors, mainly because it's struggled to add new customers.
Catherine LaCour, chief marketing officer for Blackbaud, said in a written statement the company is the world leader in cloud software for the "social good community."
"Our competitive landscape, which includes a long list of players across the many vertical markets we serve, hasn’t changed in a long while," LaCour said. "Blackbaud customers value our unique expertise in and commitment to this space, and they see the impact they get from software that has been created for their specific needs. It’s why we became the leader here, and why we continue to grow.”
Blackbaud shares took a slight hit after the Salesforce deal was announced late Monday afternoon, falling about $3 when the opening bell rang on Tuesday. The stock was down about 4 percent to $78.97 for the holiday-shortened trading week.
Blackbaud has recently sought to expand its offerings. Its earliest products helped nonprofit groups manage their donations. Now, it wants the software it sells to run the entire organization's business, and educational institutions have been a new focus area.
Founded in 1999, San Francisco-based Salesforce was among the first companies to revolutionize the use of the cloud, where information is managed in offsite data centers rather than locally on a computer. It has about 35,000 employees.
Blackbaud has more than 3,000 workers, and its stock market value is equal to about 3 percent of Salesforce's $119 billion.