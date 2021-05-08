Mother's Day: Gifts for mom

Timeless, glamorous and chic. Garfield Jewelers in West Ashley has a large selection of estate pieces Vintage bangle bracelets are one of the most popular design trends of of 2021. Priced from $150-$400. Garfield Jewelers. @garfieldjewelerscharleston.
From Capri BLUE’s Signature Collection, a candle Mom should have in her she-shed, spa or on the deck while having coffee or a brunch cocktail. The clean scent is reminiscent of a “beach getaway,” with tropical citrus notes. Price: $30 for 19 oz. Dilliards. @dilliards.
Described as an “irresistibly sexy and spirited” fragrance, this Chanel Eau De Parfum has notes of orange, jasmine and rose, with essences of patchouli and vetiver. Price: $138.00 for 3 oz. Dilliards. @dilliards.
Coach Willow Colorblock Leather Handbag in Chalk or Taupe. Synonymous with style, quality and timeless design, this handbag will go with anything. Pebble leather, with a a detachable handle and strap. Price: $350.00. Dilliards. @dilliards.
For the mom with a green thumb, this sweet set has a molted ceramic flower pot with a debossed “Homegrown” and flower. Inside is a wood-handled garden trowel and a petunia seed packet. Price: $22.00. Dilliards. @dilliards.
Vase No. 966. Designed to work as a functional pitcher or a decorative vessel for flowers. From skilled artisans in Peru, this ceramic vase is entirely handmade. In every one of their stages you can feel their passion, experience and love for clay. Price: $307.50. Elizabeth Stuart. @shopelizabethstuart.
14k Curled Fan Palms. This female artisan evokes the exquisite beauty of the natural world in abiding pieces that are elegantly formed with a modern sensibility. Cast from 14k gold, these large ‘Fan Palm’ earrings have a stunning drop silhouette set with a turquoise stone cluster. Daring, bold, original and playful. Price: $1,089. Elizabeth Stuart. @shopelizabethstuart.
SMEG’s Dolce & Gabbana Toaster. For the ultimate in toasters and we’re talking luxury with a capital “L,” the Italian made toaster is part of the “My Love” collection. Price: $800.00. Gwynn's of Mount Pleasant. @gwynnsofmtp.
For over-the-top luxury, Mom would love a pair of Pomellato Diamond Earrings, Italian made fine jewelry known for classic style to collect and last a lifetime. These have 26 diamonds and are encased in 18k rose gold. Price: $10,800.00. Gwynn's of Mount Pleasant. @gwynnsofmtp.
Arch Refresh Foot Massager – An “invigorating massage” to include roller, vibration and compression to soothe after a long day. Yes, please. Price: $250.00. Relax The Back Mount Pleasant. @relaxthebackcharleston.
Alice Walker’s gorgeous coffee table book, "Alice: Alice Ravenel Huger Smith, Charleston Renaissance Artist,” captures the mystical spirit of the Lowcountry’s coast, marshes, and woodlands in watercolors. A personal account of the artist’s life and work that draws on unpublished papers, letters, and interviews. Available at the Middleton Place Museum Store and selected area bookstores. Price: $60.00
Mother's Day: Gifts for mom
by Brigitte Surette
Tomorrow, May 9, is Mother’s Day.
If you’ve waited until the last minute to pick up a gift for the Mom in your life, fear not. I’ve pulled together a list of local shop items – from the simple to the over-the-top luxurious – that any mother, anywhere would love to have on her special day.
To all the moms -- Happy Mother’s Day and have yourself a relaxing and wonderful day -- at home. You deserve it.
*Photos were supplied by individual retailers/vendors. Photo illustration/graphics by Brigitte Surette.