Before you can finish off those jelly beans and candy eggs from Easter, it's time to turn your attention to another all-important holiday.
Mother's Day is May 12 — just over two weeks from now — and the National Retail Federation predicts a record amount of spending on mom.
The trade group expects the amount of money laid out on mothers to reach $25 billion, up from $23.1 billion last year, based on its annual survey.
“Mother’s Day spending has been growing consistently over the past several years, and this year’s spending is expected to be the highest in the 16-year history of our survey,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said.
Mother's Day ranks only behind Christmas and back-to-school shopping in the trade group's list of holiday spending amounts.
Those celebrating Mother's Day are expected to fork out about $196 each compared to $180 last year.
Flowers, jewelry, dinner, clothing, spa, housewares, garden tools, books, electronics and greeting and gift cards are all expected to be showered on mothers across the nation. The biggest layout will be on jewelry at $5.2 billion, followed by a special outing, flowers and gift cards or gift certificates.
Consumers ages 35-44 are likely to spend the most at an average $248, up from $224 last year, and men are likely to spend more than women at $237 compared with $158.
“Mother’s Day is about celebrating a very special person or persons in your life,” said Phil Rist of survey firm Prosper Insights & Analytics. “Consumers today want to make sure they’re gifting mom something that will make her feel loved.”