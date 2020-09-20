Every recession creates tremendous financial pain for multitudes of people, and opportunities for others.

Those who remain employed and have savings can often seize on deals that may arise even as millions of fellow Americans who are not so fortunate struggle to pay bills or are even driven to bankruptcy.

Which brings us to mortgage interest rates, and the spike in first-time home purchases and loan refinancings that record-low rates have spurred along.

Before this century, or at least since 1971 when Freddie Mac started keeping score, rates on the benchmark 30-year loan in the U.S. didn't fall below 6.5 percent. And they briefly exceeded 18 percent in the 1980s.

After the Great Recession, which began at the end of 2007, mortgage rates briefly fell below 4 percent in 2012, 2013 and 2016.

Now, for the first time, 30-year loan rates dropped below 3 percent in August and September. The national average was 2.87 percent as of Thursday, according to mortgage finance giant Freddie Mac.

Low rates have made homes more affordable for buyers, and for existing owners who are able to refinance. With a rate of 2.87 percent, the annual payments on a $300,000 mortgage loan would be nearly $2,000 lower than with a 3.87 percent interest rate.

And the monthly mortgage payment would be just over $1,500.

Freddie Mac, the federally sponsored backer of home loans, reports that first-time home-buyer activity rose 19 percent from July to August.

So that's the good news. If you're in the market to buy, low rates will make the loan more affordable, and if you own a home with a mortgage, you may be able to save money by refinancing and locking in a lower rate.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Recessions and the resulting efforts to prop up the economy — slashing the federal funds rate and other high-level moves to pump liquidity into the system — typically drive loan rates down. At the same time, lenders tend to become more cautious.

So the bad news is that in order to get one of those record-low-interest loans, borrowers will need to have higher credit scores than in the recent past, and the self-employed can expect more demands for documents to prove that their incomes have held up.

Jason Barley of Barley Mortgage in Mount Pleasant said a credit score as low as 620 used to be acceptable for the best mortgage rate. Now, it's more like 680.

The market has also tightened up for non-conforming loans, including "jumbo" loans that federally backed agencies don't handle.

For those considering refinancing, there are plenty of guidelines about when that might make sense, but I always urge people to just look at the numbers.

There are short-term costs involved in refinancing — typically an appraisal, fees and expenses — and the long-term benefit is lower monthly payments, a shorter amount of time needed to pay off the mortgage, or both.

So, whether it makes sense to refinance is a combination of the costs involved, the savings expected, and the length of time one expects to remain in the home.

To see the potential for savings, use a reputable online mortgage calculator. Bankrate.com, quickenloans.com, and nerdwallet.com are among the many sites that offer them.