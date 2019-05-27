A record number of South Carolinians were working in April, but the state unemployment figure edged up as more residents entered the tight job market.
The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce said the jobless rate last month came in at 3.4%, up from to 3.2% in March.
Nationally, unemployment dropped to 3.6% from 3.8%.
The ranks of the gainfully employed in the Palmetto State increased by about 6,700 to an all-time high of about 2.28 million in April, when about 9,500 individuals entered the workforce and began seeking jobs, the agency said.
“While this will push up the unemployment rate, it is actually a good thing in that it will allow the opportunity to match these people with jobs and fill many open positions,” said Dan Ellzey, the department's executive director, in a written statement..
The professional and business services sector saw an increase of 3,300 workers, while construction trade shed about 3,600 jobs.
Of the state’s four largest employment centers, the Charleston region reported the lowest jobless rate in April at 2.5 percent, down from 2.9 percent the previous month.
Allendale County had the highest percentage of unemployed workers at 5.5%.
Since April 2018, South Carolina has added almost 40,000 jobs, led by gains in the leisure and hospitality business, which added about 9,000 positions; trade, transportation and utilities (+8,700); manufacturing (+8,400); education and health services (+6,900); government (+5,300); and professional and business services (+4,000).