More than half of SC-based Denny's franchises in US received emergency loans

Denny's Corp., the publicly traded restaurant chain based in Spartanburg, says more than half of its 1,491 franchise locations throughout the country obtained federal emergency loans being offered to help small businesses survive the coronavirus pandemic.

The loans are part of the Paycheck Protection Program, a $659 billion piece of emergency financing that is being administered by the Small Business Administration.

Denny's informed investors Monday of the widespread use of the new loans at its U.S. locations, but it did not disclose how much those loans were worth in total.

"Each of our franchises is independently owned and operated and we do not disclose financial information regarding their operations past the business updates which can be found on our website or through our SEC announcements," said Josiah Adams, a spokesman for the company.

The company suggested even more of its operators could soon cash in on the federally backed loans.

"Denny’s franchisees are pursuing available forms of relief under recent federal stimulus programs, and franchisees representing just over half of total domestic franchise restaurants have received funding under the Paycheck Protection Program with additional approvals and funding pending," the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Denny's, which was valued at $1.4 billion in early February and $521 million as of Tuesday, also informed investors that its earnings are likely to take a severe hit in 2020.

The company, which is known for its Grand Slam breakfast menu, has already seen its stock price plummet from $22 per share in February to roughly $9.60 on Tuesday. That drop wasn't helped by the company's announcement on Monday that sales at Denny's restaurants in April were down 76 percent compared to the year before.

"The COVID-19 pandemic and various related government mandates restricting dine-in restaurant service have continued to disrupt domestic and international operations for Denny’s Corporation and its franchisees," the company reported.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Denny's has tried to help franchisees in its own way by delaying remodeling costs the corporation requires at its restaurant locations. It also secured rent deferrals and temporarily stopped collecting its royalty and advertising fees from its franchisees, according to its SEC filing.

But the Paycheck Protection Program is still being relied on heavily by Denny's franchisees.

The emergency loans are a hot commodity for many businesses right now because of the terms of the financing. Companies and nonprofits that are eligible can have the loans completely forgiven by the federal government if they use the money to cover payroll costs for at least eight weeks.

That's why small businesses and large publicly traded companies rushed in early April to grab a piece of the emergency financing. The initial $349 billion that was appropriated ran out quickly, forcing Congress to pump another $310 billion into the program last month.

The amount on each individual loan is capped at $10 million, but the program allows large franchises and chains to qualify for multiple loans for each of their business locations.

Denny's franchisees are some of the beneficiaries of that rule. They can tap into the loans based on how many employees they have at each location.

According to Denny's annual financial report from 2019, 85 percent of the company's franchisees own 10 or fewer restaurants. The company's 35 largest franchisees run a combined 1,050 dining locations.

"Most of our franchises are small, locally owned businesses that have felt the economic burden this crisis has caused, like so many others," Adams said. "This financial assistance is crucial to their survival ​and their ability to protect local jobs, and we fully support their individual decisions to apply for and secure economic aid during this time."

It could be another week before investors and the public can get a full picture of how much Denny's and its franchisees are benefiting from the emergency loans.

The corporation plans to release its financial results from the first three months of the year on May 14.