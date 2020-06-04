More than 220,000 South Carolinians continued to seek out unemployment in late May

South Carolina may be open for business again but that doesn't mean everyone who was laid off as a result of the coronavirus pandemic has a job to return to.

The latest statistics show roughly 220,346 people in the Palmetto State were still seeking unemployment benefits to replace their lost income during the week of May 17-23.

To put that in perspective, it suggests nearly 10 percent of the people employed in South Carolina in early March were still out of work. And that's unlikely to be corrected in the short term.

Additional data released Thursday shows 18,986 people filed a new unemployment claim with the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce between May 24 and May 30.

While the weekly figure is trending downward, it's not even close to the lower number of unemployment applicants South Carolina was fielding in January and February of this year.

Before the virus shut down parts of the nation's economy, South Carolina was handling around 2,000 new unemployment applicants every week.

The fact that more than 18,000 South Carolinians submitted a new claim last week suggests the economy is not restarting as quickly as state leaders would like.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

“As the number of initial claims continues to decrease week over week, we hope to see more opportunities for South Carolina to return to stable employment and financial stability," said Dan Ellzey, DEW's director.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and other politicians have suggested people are remaining on unemployment because of an additional $600 in weekly benefits that were approved by Congress in March.

But that does not fully explain why so many people remain on unemployment.

State officials gave businesses the ability to report former employees who refused an offer to return to work. And DEW has encouraged companies to use that power.

If workers turn down the job opportunities, they can be removed from the state's unemployment rolls.

The extra unemployment benefits provided by the federal government will run at the end of July.

It remains to be seen whether the state's workforce will be able to fully rebound by then.