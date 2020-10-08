More than 212,000 people were claiming unemployment before SC implemented new security

More than 212,000 people were relying on some form of unemployment aid in South Carolina in late September, but some are now struggling to collect those jobless benefits due to changes implemented by the state's workforce agency.

The latest unemployment numbers for South Carolina, which were released Thursday, provide a partial glimpse into how many people remain out of work more than seven months into the coronavirus pandemic.

The data released by the U.S. Department of Labor shows roughly 85,000 people were pulling money from the state unemployment insurance program on Sept. 19, which is the most recent date that comprehensive numbers are available.

Another 62,610 people were collecting benefits through the federal unemployment program that was set up earlier this year for contractors, self-employed individuals and so-called gig workers.

And an additional 64,775 people had already used up their 20 weeks of state unemployment eligibility and were relying on the extra 13 weeks of federal aid that Congress passed earlier this year.

Taken together, the numbers show just how deep of a hole South Carolina's workforce is still in.

The state witnessed a resurgence in employment through May, June and July, but that economic recovery slowed dramatically since then. And the hope of another round of stimulus from the federal government, which most economists say is needed, now seems unlikely.

Data collected by the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce shows there was roughly 73,467 jobs being advertised online in South Carolina this week. Not all of those jobs are going to be in areas of the state where unemployed workers can get to them, and some of them may require skills, education or training that the unemployed workers don't have.

But even if the available jobs did fit people's circumstances, there would not be nearly enough positions to put everyone back to work. There's also new layoffs to contend with. Last week, DEW received 5,102 new applications for unemployment aid from people claiming they were recently let go from jobs.

That's where South Carolina is at currently, and that is why so many people are eager to retain the unemployment assistance they've been receiving in recent months.

New unemployment claims in SC's largest counties There were roughly 5,102 new unemployment claims filed in South Carolina last week. Here's a breakdown of those claims in the state's most populous counties. Richland: 567 Greenville: 497 Charleston: 354 Horry: 329 Lexington: 274 Spartanburg: 263 Berkeley: 236

That effort got harder for a lot of people recently. Dozens of unemployed people in South Carolina contacted the Post and Courier in recent days explaining that they have not received their jobless benefits, which they've been relying on to afford rent, groceries and utilities.

Some couldn't access a new security check that DEW put in place to prevent potential fraud. Others said they did everything DEW asked, but have not seen any money show up in their accounts. All of them said it was nearly impossible to get someone from DEW on the phone.

It's unclear how many people who had been receiving money are now going without their unemployment aid because of the changes DEW implemented. The agency reported on Thursday it paid out money for 126,464 state and federal jobless claims last week. That's nearly 86,000 fewer claims than what was reported to the federal government just two weeks prior.

DEW believes identity thieves and people submitting fraudulent claims won't be able to make it through the new security check. But the people The Post and Courier spoke to suggests the drop in jobless claims over the past two weeks can't be solely attributed to fraud.

Ivy Adkins, who previously had a job as a housekeeper at a hotel, is among the people who is no longer getting jobless aid. Adkins, her husband and their two children are currently living in a Motel 6 in Charleston, she said, but she's worried her family may be homeless by the end of the week.

Neither Adkins nor her husband, who is also out work, have received their unemployment payments in recent weeks, she said, and they are running out of money. She recently resorted to asking for cash alongside Savannah Highway in West Ashley, she said.

Like many other unemployment recipients the Post and Courier spoke to, Adkins said DEW asked her to fill out a new security questionnaire that was provided to every unemployment applicant, and the agency instructed her to provide a copy of her drivers license or another form of identification. Adkins did that, she said, but the agency has yet to release the roughly $131 per week she had been receiving, she said.

"What do I need to do? Submit a blood sample?" she asked. “I call every day and just wait on hold for hours at a time."

"My anxiety is through the roof," Adkins added, as she broke down into tears.

Joe Moody, a 23-year-old Ladson resident, also saw his weekly benefits disappear over the past two weeks. He, too, filled out the new security questions and provided the identification DEW wanted. An agency representative, he said, told him over the phone that he did everything correctly, but the $151 per week he was counting on isn't arriving.

Moody, who lost his job with a landscaping company around the beginning of August, currently lives with his sister, his girlfriend and his mother, who is also unemployed. The money he was receiving through the state wasn't much, he said, but it at least allowed him to help cover the $1,400 per month they all pay to rent a small house.

"I'm out of money. I couldn't even pay my phone bill this week, which means I can't even sit on hold for six hours today and get my daily dose of false hope," Moody told The Post and Courier through an email conversation. He expects his internet connection will be the next thing to go.

Moody is looking for work, but he is wary about taking a job that would put him in contact with a lot of people during the pandemic. His sister, he said, was diagnosed with lupus, which is an autoimmune disease, and he doesn't want to risk passing the virus on to her.

Like many other people and families relying on unemployment, Moody said he's at a loss. He doesn't know what to do now.