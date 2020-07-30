More than 195,000 South Carolinians still seeking unemployment as federal benefits end

The number of new applicants seeking out unemployment benefits in South Carolina eased off slightly last week, but the state is still managing more than 195,000 people who were forced out of work over the past five months.

The data suggests that new layoffs in South Carolina are not as severe as what the state dealt with in April when more than 89,000 people signed up for unemployment assistance in a single week.

Dan Ellzey, the director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, took that fact as a good sign for the state's economy, which is seeking to recover amid a growing pandemic and a national recession.

"Our economy is gaining traction as business owners re-open with strict safety protocols, recall their workforces and recruit new employees," Ellzey said in a press release on Thursday. "We are strongly encouraged by this downward trend in initial claims and the performance of the economy."

But the broader unemployment numbers are not as positive.

The more than 195,000 people who continue to claim state jobless benefits in South Carolina is unlike anything the state witnessed in at least the past four decades. It dwarfs the number of people who filled the state's unemployment rolls during the Great Recession.

The statistics also suggest that the state's unemployment crisis has not improved much since early June. Nearly the same number of people were relying on jobless benefits at that time, as the state posted an official unemployment rate of 8.7 percent.

The state unemployment systems throughout the country have been one of the primary safety nets for millions of Americans who lost their jobs as the coronavirus took hold in the United States.

It has allowed individuals and families to continue to pay their rent, mortgage, utilities, student loans, credit card bills and healthcare costs amid the pandemic.

But the situation is about to get significantly harder for anyone who doesn't have a job to return to right now.

The extra $600 per week that the federal government was paying to every eligible unemployment applicant in the country won't be there for people next week.

That means the more than 195,000 South Carolinians who are still relying on jobless benefits will need to survive on $326 per week or less, depending on their previous income levels.

Congress and President Donald Trump's administration are in the process of debating whether to extend the federal unemployment assistance this week. The Democratic controlled House wants the extra $600 approved in full through the rest of the year. But the Republican led Senate is fighting to lower the federal assistance to $200 per week.

Even Congress acts this week, it won't happen quickly enough to keep the extra money flowing to the roughly 17 million Americans who continued to pursue jobless benefits earlier this month.

DEW reminded people on Thursday that the federal benefits are ending, and they explained that it was up to Congress to sort out whether they will be reinstated later this year.

"If there is no agreement, these payments will not be restarted," Ellzey said in his statement. "If there is agreement, it could take a while to implement a different federal program developed by Congress depending on the complexity of the changes. It is just not a matter of stopping and then re-starting the program."

In South Carolina, that means roughly $117 million will disappear from households incomes and the state's economy next week.

In the meantime, the state agency is trying to connect the state's dislocated workers with potential employers.