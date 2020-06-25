More than 195,000 South Carolinians continued to seek out unemployment in early June

Roughly 195,129 South Carolinians continued to collect or apply for unemployment benefits during the second week in June, highlighting a serious problem for the state's economy.

The United States is officially in a recession, and the unemployment claims in South Carolina show the economic downturn isn't ending just because the state reopened businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The more than 195,000 people who tried to claim unemployment two weeks ago equals roughly 8 percent of the South Carolinians who were working in the state in early March.

Over the past two months, South Carolina has posted an official unemployment rate over 12 percent. The latest numbers suggest the rate is likely to remain staggeringly high in June as well.

Leaders of the Federal Reserve, the central bank for the United States, have predicted the national unemployment rate will remain above 9 percent through the end of the year.

State leaders at the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce note that the number of new claims the agency receives each week continues to decline.

For instance, last week the state fielded roughly 17,098 new applications from South Carolinians who were out of work. That is far lower than the 89,147 new claims the agency received during the first full week in April.

But it is nowhere near the roughly 2,000 weekly claims South Carolina was managing before the coronavirus hit and the recession set in.

“Our latest initial claims number shows another decline — the lowest we have been able to report since early March — but overall it is still stubbornly high," Dan Ellzey, Executive Director, S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, said in a prepared statement.

"We are seeing more businesses re-opening cautiously and safely, navigating the challenge of customer and employee safety while making sound business decisions," he added. "We anticipate this trend of more businesses recalling employees will continue, even if it’s at a slower rate than hoped for."

The ranks of unemployed South Carolinians may not be changing any time soon, but the amount of money people receive could shrink dramatically in the near future.

In late March, Congress passed a law that expanded the unemployment benefits for every eligible person by $600 per week. But that relief measure, which was meant to ensure people could support themselves and their families during the pandemic, is set to run out July 25 in South Carolina.

That means that anyone receiving unemployment insurance will only be able to collect $326 per week, at the most. Many will receive even less.

In a press release, Ellzey emphasized that it was up to Congress to decide whether that policy is extended for Americans who find themselves out of work. Republicans in Congress, including members of South Carolina's delegation, have shown no interest in that. They want the additional benefits to end.

Meanwhile, the pandemic continues to loom over the state. On Wednesday, state health officials reported 1,291 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, the highest number since testing began in March.