More than 194,000 people seek unemployment as SC leaders warn of 'economic stall'

Roughly 194,497 South Carolinians continued to seek unemployment benefits in late June, and thousands of new applicants continue to sign up with the state's workforce agency each week.
The latest data released by the U.S. Department of Labor shows the ranks of jobless people are not shrinking like state leaders hoped when they lifted public health restrictions tied to the coronavirus pandemic.
The numbers have improved slightly since early May when 268,701 people had either applied or were collecting unemployment benefits in the Palmetto State.
But the statistics suggest at least 8.3 percent of South Carolinians who had jobs in March are still out of work and seeking jobless benefits amid a national recession.
That reality is being reflected in the messaging coming out of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, the agency responsible for managing the state's unemployment insurance trust fund.
Dan Ellzey, the agency's director, tried to strike a more positive tone in recent weeks as the state leaders sought to restart the state's economy. But that optimism was somewhat lost in a statement released Thursday.
“There are still a lot of questions and unknowns as to what the future will hold, how long this economic stall will go on and what the true magnitude of the impact will truly be," Ellzey said in a press release.
"What we know is when the virus initially caused the economic shut down in March, job cuts were highly concentrated in the restaurant, travel, hospitality and retail industries," Ellzey added. "While those industries are still feeling the residual impact, the effect is continuing to spread to other sectors like professional services, manufacturing and health care as sustained weeks of hardship drag on."
Since early March, DEW has fielded roughly 635,688 applications for unemployment benefits, the agency announced Thursday. That resulted in more than $2.7 billion in state and federal funds being disbursed to people who found themselves out of work amid the pandemic.
For the people who lost their jobs, the benefits have been a lifeline, allowing them to continue to cover rent, utilities, a mortgage, car payments, credit card bills, student loans and other expenses. But the amount of money people can receive through unemployment will drop dramatically in the near future.
The extra $600 per week that Congress approved for every eligible unemployment applicant in the country is set to end July 25.
That doesn't mean people will lose all of their unemployment benefits. But it ensures South Carolinians will only be able to collect $326 per week, at most. Many will receive far less.