Another hotel is planned near Tanger Outlet in North Charleston.
A five-story, 115-room Element hotel would be built just east of Tanger Oulet Boulevard between Hotel Road and the I-26 exit ramp to Tanger, according to a joint public notice filed with Army Corps of Engineers and the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The applicant is a principal of 204 Hospitality of Pooler, Ga., through Charleston Element LLC.
The project would require filling 0.85 acres of forested freshwater wetlands and mitigation plans.
Island bound
A 115-room Courtyard Marriott is planned near Volvo Car Stadium on Daniel Island.
The city of Charleston’s Technical Review Committee looked over the site plans last week and will revisit them again before they move forward. The lodging would be built on a 2.46-acre parcel owned by the Daniel Island Co. at 56 Fairchild St., which is west of the Volvo-branded tennis center between River Landing Drive and I-526
The applicant is a planning and engineering firm from Wilkesboro, N.C.
Now open
The Cambria Hotel Mount Pleasant that started construction last summer is open for business.
The 112-room property at 1472 U.S. Highway 17 opened July 31, according to Choice Hotels, which owns the Cambria flag.
The site is across from the entrance to the Walmart-anchored Wando Crossing shopping center. The property was co-developed by SpringBridge Development LLC of Florence and Landmark Enterprises of Mount Pleasant.
Another Cambria is being built in West Ashley at 84 Ripley Drive. A Dallas developer started construction of the 126-room hotel in November.
BAR-approved
The Liberty by Hilton Club project that will replace the Starbucks and the Charleston Digital Corridor offices at Calhoun and East Bay streets is moving ahead. The design received preliminary approval from Charleston’s Board of Architectural Review last week. BAR has already approved demolition of the existing buildings and given the design conceptual approval. The next step is final approval.
Construction of the 100-unit timeshare complex is expected to get underway by the end of year, with an opening scheduled for the second quarter of 2020, according to Hilton Grand Vacations of Orlando, Fla.