A regional initiative that's seeking to reduce congestion during peak commute times has recruited two more employers.
The "Reboot the Commute" program is now up to 20 participants with the recent additions of Geocent's North Charleston office and the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic. They join other companies that include Boeing Co., Roper St. Francis, Benefitfocus Inc. and the Medical University of South Carolina.
Collectively, the group represents a workforce of more than 42,000.
"As a large employer in the greater Charleston area we know that small changes can make big impacts,” said Navy Capt. Wesley Sanders, commanding officer of the Naval Information Warfare Center local outpost in Hanahan.
The Charleston Regional Development Alliance's Economic Leadership Council unveiled the Reboot program in April to help local employers cut down on rush-hour traffic by adopting new workplace practices or incentivizing employees to change their commuting habits.
The online guide recommends a range of strategies, like staggering shift times, rewarding carpoolers or allowing more employees to work from home. Compressed work weeks — which are typically four-day weeks of 10-hour days or nine-hour workdays with every other Friday off — are also encouraged.
Employers that sign on to the initiative are also asked to encourage employees to utilize bike-share systems, CARTA routes and Lowcountry Go, a website and app that matches commuters who live nearby for carpools.
Rick Gremillion, Geocent’s chief operating officer, said the Reboot commitment dovetails with workplace initiatives the New Orleans-based engineering firm previously made internally.
"Some of these changes were around alleviating stressful commutes by adopting telecommuting, flextime, subsidies for use of mass transportation, options to bike to work, and much more,” he said. “We recognize commute times are getting worse, resulting in less work/life balance for our employees, and we will do whatever we can to alleviate those challenges."
The vast majority of the region's workforce, about 80 percent, commutes alone in an automobile, according to the Charleston Metro Chamber's Center for Business Research. Of those, about 60 percent are on the road between 6 and 8:30 a.m.
The center estimated that if 4 percent of the region's commuters changed their behavior to avoid rush-hour completely, about 6,700 cars would be off the roadways. That's about the same number of vehicles that, bumper-to-bumper, would fill one full lane of Interstate 526.