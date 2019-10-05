A Utah resident who led the 2011 purchase of a failed seaside resort off Hilton Head Island is facing additional fraud and tax charges, along with a business associate.

A superseding indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Charleston this week named James Thomas "JT" Bramlette, who is accused of misleading investors and spending more than $1.5 million of their money on personal expenses, such as a Range Rover automobile, country club dues and college tuition.

Anthony Mark Hartman, who prosecutors said helped Bramlette raise money, also faces the six new criminal charges, including failure to pay withholding taxes to the federal government.

The two men were first indicted in April on three charges of wire fraud. U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon filed the additional counts Tuesday.

The alleged fraud centered on the purchase of the bankrupt Melrose Resort on Daufuskie Island about eight years ago by Bramlette and his Salt Lake City-based Pelorus Group. The deal was financed with $17.5 million in high-interest loans from a private Dutch lender.

Accessible only by boat, the remote resort was developed on about 680 acres in the 1980s. It grew to include an inn, beachfront cottages, a Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course and home sites, but it faltered from the start. It went in to bankrutpcy a decade ago.

Bramlette showed up in 2011 with plans "to revitalize this entire project," he told a local newspaper.

According to court documents, he and Hartman proceeded to raise at least another $10 million by issuing high-interest notes to investors who were told their money, including retirement savings in some cases, would go to renovate and resurrect the idled property.

By 2014, Bramlette and Hartman had fallen behind on the mortgage, resulting in a $27 million court judgment. They struggled to pay day-to-day bills and directed most of the funds from investors to the Dutch lender in an effort to hang on to the resort, the government said.

Efforts to refinance the debt or find a buyer failed. Bramlette and Hartman were forced out after pledging their ownership stakes in exchange for a $700,000 loan, which they never repaid.

Afterward, they kept trying to raise money "in an attempt to regain the resort" without disclosing that they no longer owned Melrose, according to court filings.

The property ended up in bankruptcy again about two years ago. It's now "dilapidated and largely abandoned," according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

The lender from the Netherlands becmae the owner of Melrose in August 2017. It's been trying to sell it for an undisclosed amount.