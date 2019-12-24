As a record number of people discover Charleston as a cruising destination, a new trend is starting to take hold locally — sleepovers in the Holy City.

The Port of Charleston will see nearly twice the number of pleasure ships staying at Union Pier Terminal overnight in 2020 so passengers can have dinner and explore late-night activities on the peninsula.

The seven two-day stops include visits from pleasure ships ranging in size from a 298-passenger Ritz Carlton yacht to a pair of stays by the Celebrity Summit, which can carry 2,218 passengers.

Jim Newsome, president and CEO of the State Ports Authority, said the overnight visits are gaining popularity here because cruise lines want to give passengers an opportunity to enjoy a night in Charleston rather than just a quick stopover of a few hours.

Overnight ports of call have been popular for years at other sites, but Charleston is a relatively new destination and its growing reputation for dining and entertainment has cruisers wanting to spend more time in the city.

"An overnight in port gives you the opportunity to spend the day at your leisure with no rush at the end of it to get back to the ship," Celebrity Cruises said in a statement.

Reviews by 339 people on the cruisecritic.com website give Charleston high marks, with 74.3 percent calling the destination excellent or very good.

The coming year's cruise calendar is nearly booked, with 103 of 104 spots already taken as of this week. The authority placed a 104-ship annual limit on its cruise business as part of an agreement with the city.

There will be 77 sailings of Carnival Cruise Line's Sunshine, which started calling Charleston its home port in May. The Sunshine is a newer and larger ship than its predecessor, the Ecstasy, with a passenger capacity about one-third larger at 3,002.

The bigger ship has led to a record number of cruise passengers visiting Charleston in 2019, including an all-time high of 33,316 people in November, when there were 13 visits.

"Cruise passengers continue to be a great story," said Phil Padgett, the SPA's chief financial officer. Through November, the number of passengers is up 23.7 percent for the calendar year to date and 5 percent above the authority's budgeted expectations for the fiscal year.

Barbara Melvin, the authority's chief operating officer, called November "truly an excellent month for us" as the cruise line segment topped $1 million in revenue for the first time. That compares with $412,000 in revenue a year ago.

In addition to the Sunshine, 14 other pleasure ships will call on Charleston, with five of them visiting more than once. Royal Caribbean's 1,992-passenger Grandeur of the Seas will stop in Charleston nine times, more than any other vessel but the Sunshine.

Despite its popularity, cruising has been a controversial issue in Charleston as historic preservation and environmental groups have fought to keep the authority from building a new cruise terminal on the peninsula to replace its current, 1970s-era building. A pair of long-running lawsuits — one before the state Supreme Court, the other in federal court — have held up construction, as the groups say the cruise industry causes pollution, traffic jams and overtourism in the Historic District.