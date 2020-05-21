More apartments coming to Columbia’s Main Street; new affordable housing under construction

This is the Columbia-area Real Estate, a monthly column posted the third Thursday of each month at postandcourier.com. Do you know of a new development, expansion or closing that should be included? Write to jholdman@postandcourier.com.

COLUMBIA — When developer Frank Cason began tearing the stucco off the front of the Klondike building on Columbia’s Main Street, it was with the hope of uncovering the original marble facade.

To his delight, it was.

So kicked off his plans for a 28-unit apartment building in the former government office tower at 1813 Main St.

If completed, the apartments would be the first renovated into apartments on the 1800 block since the resurgence of the Capital City’s Main Street corridor began. It would also be the first for the developer on the lower blocks of Main.

Cason Development Group has made a name for itself renovating older buildings, largely in the Cottontown area of North Main.

“There are not that many more blocks of Main that haven’t been touched,” Cason said of the stretch of street from the Capitol north to Elmwood Avenue that makes up the city’s core.

Cason wants to continue the momentum of developers like Scott Middleton, who has repurposed much of Main Street’s 1600 block; Tom Prioreschi, the developer behind the Capital Places apartments built in renovated historic buildings around downtown, like the former Kress “five and dime” building; and the prolific Vista developer Ben Arnold, who also constructed The Palms apartments on Main.

The one- and two-bedroom apartments Cason is planning will be “upper end,” he said. Though he did not yet have estimates of potential rental rates, he said he’s targeting young professionals and empty-nesters. The property also comes with on-site parking.

The ground floor will have about 1,000 square feet of retail space, where Cason said he hopes to settle something like “a wine shop or a small bodega or butcher.”

Built in 1961, the Klondike Building has sat vacant for five years. Cason sought landmark status and plans to have it placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

According to city staff reports, the building was constructed as part of urban renewal efforts in the mid-1900s meant to bring “newer and more modern buildings to the Columbia skyline, visibly moving the City into the modern era.” It has housed the federal Bureau of Old-Age and Survivors Insurance, the U.S. Bureau of Public Roads and the state’s U.S. Army Quartermaster headquarters.

Cason did not have an estimate of the redevelopment project’s costs. He hopes to complete the National Register process late this year and begin construction for completion in 2021.

Affordable housing planned near Benedict College

D.H. Swinton Pointe, named after the former president of Benedict College, is a new infill housing development on the north side of Benedict College being constructed to provide affordable housing in the neighborhood around Columbia’s two HBCUs.

The Benedict-Allen Community Development Corporation and partners are starting with eight single-family homes on Read Street selling for $140,000 to $173,000, meant for those making 80 percent or less of the area’s median income, according to Realtor Shayla Riley.

A second phase of 20 homes at similar price is also planned. The first homes will go one the market this summer, Riley said in an email.

Mungo Homes is the general contractor for project, LLE Construction Group is the consultant and Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Midtown is the listing broker, with Riley as the real estate firm’s representative.

The development will also include a Youth Build Columbia program meant to provide training in the construction trades to 16- to 24-year-olds.

Church eyed for redevelopment

In addition to his Main Street project, developer Frank Cason wants to turn a Rosewood neighborhood church into apartments.

Cason is seeking rezoning of the Rosewood Church property on Rosewood Drive.

The church building will be left standing and converted into 43 units, with the sanctuary becoming loft-style apartments, again targeting young professionals and empty-nesters.

Cason Development Group also has a retail parcel next to nearby Rosewood Market, where 7,000 to 8,000 square feet of retail space will be constructed, Cason said.

If rezoned, Cason plans to start construction on the property late this year, with completion in 2021.

