Moncks Corner gets new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen; Ryan's razed for Chick-fil-A expansion

Let the chicken sandwich wars begin.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen store in Moncks Corner was held June 17. The new Popeyes is at 460 N. Highway 52.

The Popeyes is owned by the Rinna Restaurant Group, which was started in 2000, and has 16 stores in Georgia and South Carolina.

The Rinna Group has 10 locations in Augusta, Ga., and six in the Charleston area. This will be the company’s second location in Berkeley County.

“There are just so many opportunities in Berkeley County,” said Alex Rinna, a member of the ownership group. “We are certainly looking to expand even more in the Charleston region. Moncks Corner was one of the places we targeted because of the growth in this area. We love being here and being a part of this community.”

In the summer of 2019, Popeyes made national news with the launch of its chicken sandwich. The company reported a 103 percent increase in traffic following the release of the sandwich. Long lines were common and stores routinely sold out of the sandwich.

“We will have plenty of chicken sandwiches for everyone,” Rinna said with a chuckle. “We learned our lesson.”

Popeyes was founded in 1972 in New Orleans, La. Popeyes has 3,102 restaurants, which are located in more than 40 states and 30 countries worldwide.

Quicker chicken

The former Ryan's restaurant at 1314 N. Main St. in Summerville was recently razed to make way for a drive-thru expansion of the neighboring Chick-fil-A.

A third drive-thru lane will be added, and the restaurant demolition provides the Georgia-based chicken chain with another exit point.

The current entrance and exit from the restaurant onto North Main Street is close to the traffic light at Azalea Square Boulevard, according to Jessi Shuler, Summerville planning director.

When traffic backs up on the street, Chick-fil-A customers can't exit on the front side of the restaurant quickly. A back exit also leads to the traffic light.

Once the new lane work is completed, restaurant patrons will have the option to exit at the former entrance to Ryan's, which is a little farther north of the current Chick-fil-A exit on North Main Street.

Shuler said the restaurant owners have mentioned other plans for the building, but nothing has been submitted to the town for approval.

One of a kind

A new boutique shop that features furniture and gifts from artisans and small businesses opened in downtown Summerville.

Uniquely Yours at 100 S Main St. is a curated selection of furniture, gifts, and goods from artisans and small businesses throughout the U.S. and countries that support fair trade practices.

Up, up and away

There’s a new flight training center in Summerville.

Craft Flight Training Center expanded to Summerville Airport on June 8. The new satellite location is at 890 Greyback Road.

The veteran-owned flight training center also operates on general aviation ramp at Charleston International Airport.

Pain in the Spine

A chiropractic, medical, and physical rehabilitation clinic is open for business in Summerville. The Spine Pain Center is operating at 404 North Pine St.

Makeover

A Summerville hardware store recently celebrated its overhaul with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Wood's Ace Hardware & Mercantile renovated its nursery and retail space at 713 Trolley Road. The locally owned store offers home improvement products and services, plants, flowers, lawn and garden materials, gifts and other items.

100 and counting

The newest neighborhood in the developing Nexton master-planned community of Summerville recently surpasses 100 home sales.

Midtown, being developed off of Nexton Parkway, welcomed its first resident in March.

The new community is being laid out in five distinct villages on about 1,000 acres in the 5,000-acre Nexton site.

The initial phase is called the Blueway District and will feature about 700 homes around a series of canals and water features. At full buildout, Midtown will offer 2,700 homes of various types, sizes and price ranges around a central district of shops, office space, dining options and the new Midtown Club amenity center.

Nexton has four residential neighborhoods: Brighton Park Village, North Creek, Del Webb and Midtown.

New homes

A proposed residential development south of Summerville is making its way through the Dorchester County approval process.

Tallahassee-based DeVoro Homes wants to build 156 houses on 97 acres the company bought in 2020 for $1.52 million, or about $15,700 an acre, near S.C. Highway 61 and Old Beech Hill Road.

The homebuilder is requesting approval from the county for new water and sewer service and approval of a cost-sharing agreement.