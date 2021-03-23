MOMO restaurant expected to become new tenant at North Charleston park on old Navy base

NORTH CHARLESTON — A restaurant is expected to become the newest tenant on the old Navy base, a historic area in the city that's been a focal point for development.

MOMO Kitchen + Market plans to take residence at Riverfront Park in the Quarters L building, which once housed Navy officers.

"You've got a historic district in there, which is not something we're accustomed to in the city of North Charleston," Mayor Keith Summey said. "We need to utilize it and make it, I think, as good as we can."

There are a handful of projects shaping up at the park and around the former Charleston Naval Base.

The city recently finished $1 million in park renovations, which included fixing up the shoreline and upgrading the boardwalk.

North Charleston is also working to expand the park with the $8 million pedestrian bridge that will run across Noisette Creek.

Also, renovations are completed nearby on the lower floor of the historic Admiral's House, which hosted its first wedding reception last weekend.

Summey said the restaurant addresses the need for food and beverage options.

“Even if you’re walking through the park, there’s no place to get a Coke," he said.

MOMO Kitchen + Market has a location in Goose Creek, where the American dining restaurant offers shrimp-and-grits, grilled ribeye, fish-and-chips and sandwiches.

Owner Justin Moore, whose career includes working as a head chef in Atlanta, has developed close ties in North Charleston.

He moved to the area 11 years ago. Moore and his wife were married at the Eternal Father Of The Sea Chapel at the park. The family lives in Park Circle, a neighborhood just north of Riverfront.

He said he's excited for his restaurant to take residence in North Charleston.

"A few times in life you get a 'dream come true' kind of thing," Moore said. "That’s what this feels like for me.”

MOMO is not only a restaurant but also a family legacy. The money used to start the business was given to Moore by his mother, who passed away. The first three letters in "MOMO" are meant to honor his mom.

“It feels right," Moore said of his North Charleston location.

The city's Finance Committee voted unanimously March 22 to lease the building to MOMO. City Council is expected to approve the final vote.

The lease would begin May 1 with payments starting July 1 for $3,500 monthly, ending April 2022.

City officials are glad to see the Quarters L building being put to use. The facility has been vacant for two years since being refurbished.

"Hopefully, it's going to be successful," Summey said. "It's been sitting empty way too long."

There will be adequate parking for the restaurant and other regular activities at the park, but the city is looking to add more parking spaces for future events. North Charleston expects to receive undeveloped land from the S.C. Ports Authority that the city could use as parking space in the meantime, the mayor said.

Eventually, the city would like to see a parking garage in the area that could accommodate large events.

Councilman Michael Brown acknowledged the need for more parking spaces but also raised concern over park access for those who don't have cars.

He wondered whether Riverfront could be a bus stop for the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority.

"It seems like you have to have a car to get there," he said.

To that point, Summey said there also needs to be improved signage directing people to recreational space on the old base. The mayor said he believes there's money available to do just that.