A Mississippi-based business law firm has expanded into the Charleston market with the hiring of three veteran attorneys from one of South Carolina's largest legal practices.
Butler Snow LLP said its newest office — and first in the Palmetto State — will be led by litigators Kenyatta L. "Kenny" Gardner, Stephen P. Groves and Bradish J. "Brad" Waring.
The three veteran lawyers formerly were with the downtown Charleston office of Columbia-based Nexsen Pruet.
They're now part of Butler Snow's transportation and specialized litigation group, which the firm said represents businesses from an array of industries, including automotive, autonomous vehicles, trucking, manufacturing, insurance, construction, retail and professional services. The new office is in the Regions Bank building at 170 Meeting St.
“We believe this expansion will benefit our clients and provide additional depth and resources to our litigation team,” said Don Clark, the firm's chairman.
Butler Snow is based in Ridgeland, Miss. It said it has more 350 attorneys and advisers in 27 offices in the U.S., Europe and Asia.
It's the latest out-of-state practice angling for piece of the legal action in the growing Charleston market by poaching established local lawyers with built-in client bases.
One of the latest examples played out more than a year ago, when all six attorneys at Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP's seven-year-old downtown office bolted to open the first South Carolina outpost for Shumaker Loop & Kendrick LLP, which is from Ohio.
Other growth-oriented practices are making outright acquisitions, part of the ongoing consolidation within the legal industry. A notable case in point was the January sale of the nearly 50-year-old Columbia-based McNair Law Firm to Burr & Forman LLP of Birmingham, Ala.